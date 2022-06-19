HALLETTSVILLE — When Moses Adams, Jr. was 11 years old, he taught his grandmother to sign her name. Moses was on hand for the Hallet Gallery's Juneteenth celebration Sunday. Moses brought five quilts his grandma sewed, by hand in the 1930s, to the Gallery as part of the Juneteenth exhibition and talks.
Moses was one of four speakers at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., Sunday to commemorate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year. The bill that made Juneteenth a holiday was signed by President Joe Biden in June, 2021. Moses said he was in Galveston for that celebration, June 19, 2021.
Galveston is where Juneteenth came to be.
(0) comments
