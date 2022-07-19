Celebrating summer with sizzling meals starts with tender, juicy cuts of meat that take center stage when dining on the patio or firing up the grill. Call over the neighbors or simply enjoy family time with your nearest and dearest by savoring the flavor of warm weather meals.
Steak enthusiasts and burger lovers alike can show off their summer cooking skills with these recipes for southwest steaks with creamy peppercorn sauce and parmesan-herb fries and fried lobster po boy cheeseburgers from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, juicy, marbled steaks are cooked to tender doneness and complemented by steakhouse-style fries while savory lobster is combined with all-American burgers.
For seafood connoisseurs, grilled shrimp tostadas with guacamole and pico de gallo offer an easy way to add shrimp to the menu. Just fire up the grill and allow seared seafood to mingle with fresh, homemade toppings for a light summertime bite.
Find more summer favorites at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer.
