The city is making significant progress on beautification, fixing roads and other goals outlined in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan, according to the latest update on the 2021-2023 Action Agenda.
The city develops a new action agenda every three to four years, setting concrete goals that align with the 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
The 2021-2023 Action Agenda includes such high-profile projects as developing new and updated master plans, improving the city’s affordable housing stock and securing a contract to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games.
The first update of fiscal year 2022 highlights achievements such as:
- Progress on the North Heights subdivision, Airline Road and other key road projects
- Community beautification through Keep Victoria Beautiful neighborhood cleanups
- Establishment of standing orders for Municipal Court civil proceedings
Overall, 21% of the items in the action agenda are fully complete, 50% are considered complete with some ongoing work, 24% are in progress and 5% have not been started. (Some of the projects, such as improving internet access, are ongoing by nature and will never be fully finished.)
To read the full update and to learn more about the comprehensive plan, visit victoriatx.gov/comprehensiveplan.
