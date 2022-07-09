Shiner vs. Valley Mills state final
Shiner’s Bryce Filip swings during the Class 2A state final on Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Below are the All-District baseball teams for the Victoria Advocate coverage area as voted on by the coaches.

District 29-5A

MVP: Xavier Perez, sr., Veterans Memorial

Newcomer of the Year: Lucas Tinajero, fr., Ray

Utility Player: Marley Bernal, sr., Moody

Designated Hitter: Devin Gutierrez, sr., Carroll

Coach of the Year: Orlando Ruiz, Ray

First Team

Pitcher: Nic Mitridis, sr., Carroll; Keevyn Goss, jr., Ray; Christian Martinez, jr., Ray; Tanner Johnson, sr., Veterans Memorial; Brady Parker, sr., Victoria East; Jonathan Everett, sr., Moody.

Catcher: Miguel Everett, sr., Ray.

First Base: Alex Flores, sr., Carroll.

Second Base: Derek Hernandez, sr., Moody; Ben Royo, sr., Veterans Memorial.

Third Base: Easton Hewitt, jr., Carroll.

Shortstop: Easton Dowell, sr., Gregory-Portland.

Outfield: Ryan Rodriguez, jr., Ray; Nick Reyes, sr., Veterans Memorial; Roman Rodriguez, sr., Moody; Chris Chavez, jr., Carroll; Isaac Vidal, sr., Moody; Nate Reyes, jr., King.

Second Team

Pitcher: Robert Moreno, fr., Flour Bluff; Darion Montoya, sr., Ray; Drew Garcia, so., King; Andrew Rivera, sr., East; Noah Turner, jr., Gregory-Portland.

Catcher: Alejandro Guerrero, jr., Veterans Memorial.

First Base: Ernest Valverde, sr., King.

Second Base: Alex Mendieta, sr., West.

Third Base: Kaden Kolle, sr., East.

Shortstop: Jack Bell, jr., Ray.

Outfield: Chris Escamilla, sr., Moody; Luis Morales, sr., Ray; Justis Trenck, jr., West; Colton Hooper, jr., Flour Bluff; Nick Talavera, sr., Ray; Xavier Ortega, so., East.

District 27-4A

MVP: Jaxen Monkerud, sr., Navarro

Defensive MVP: Ethan Walker, sr., La Vernia

Co-Offensive MVP: Tyler Hensley, jr., La Vernia; Jacob Frederick, sr., Navarro

Newcomer of the Year: Bronson Lange, fr., La Vernia

First Team

Pitcher: Jerry Rossett, sr., Cuero; Carson Gattan, sr., Gonzales

Catcher: Brandt Patek, so., Cuero

First Base: Jaen Johnson, jr., Gonzales

Second Base: Colton Tolleson, fr., Navarro; Jacob Baker, jr., Cuero

Third Base: will Boswell, sr., Navarro

Shortstop: Cahs Casa, so., La Vernia

Utility Player: Case Monroe, jr., Navarro

Designated Hitter: Kaden Monkerud, sr., Navarro

Outfield: Joe Canales, jr., Gonzales; Brady Barfield, sr., Gonzales; Brandon Craig, sr., La Vernia; Tully Scott, jr., La Vernia; Marco Moncada, sr., Navarro

Second Team

Pitcher: Caleb Nagel, fr., Cuero; Bryce Nall, jr., Navarro

Catcher: Landon Bode, jr., La Vernia; Triston Brashears, sr., Navarro

First Base: Kaydon Jackson, sr., La Vernia

Second Base: Colt Brown, fr., La Vernia

Third Base: Dakota Dubose, so., Gonzales

Shortstop: Jared Cook, sr., Gonzales

Utility Player: Kason Tieken, jr., Gonzales

Designated Hitter: TJ Riojas, so., Gonzales

Outfield: Paul DeLeon, sr., Gonzales; Weston Ruddock, so., Gonzales; Colten Schmid, so., La Vernia; Gavin Newborg, so., Navarro

District 26-4A

MVP: Rylan Galvan, sr., Sinton

Co-Senior of the Year: Luke Muirhead, Rockport-Fulton; Ryan Galvan, Sinton

Junior of the Year: Blake Mitchell, Sinton

Co-Sophomore of the Year: Marco Gonzales, Sinton; Jordan Gibson, Rockport-Fulton

Freshman of the Year: Ricky Martinez, Calhoun

Coach of the Year: Adrian Alaniz, Sinton

First Team

Pitcher: Wyatt Wiatrek, sr., Sinton; Braeden Brown, jr., Sinton; Aiden Moody, so., Sinton; Carsen Flores, sr., Rockport-Fulton; Iann Cobos, jr., Calhoun

Catcher: Ace Seibert, so., Rockport-Fulton; Deacon Sheffield, jr., Ingleside

First Base: Jaquae Stewart, jr., Sinton

Second Base: Stephen Parris, sr., Ingleside; Gavin Balajka, jr., Calhoun

Third Base: Christian Gonzales, jr., Beeville; Isaiah Elizondo, so., Rockport-Fulton

Shortstop: Trey Martinez, sr., Beeville

Utility Player: Canon Chester, sr., Sinton

Designated Hitter: Javier Vela, so., Rockport-Fulton

Outfield: Jaydon Burkett, sr., Beeville; Ean McPherson, sr., Rockport-Fulton; Kaden McCoy, jr., Sinton; Devan Phillips, jr., Rockport-Fulton; Wes Craighead, sr., Ingleside

Second Team

Pitcher: Leo Villarreal, jr., Ingleside; Robert Barron, sr., Miller; Jacob Galvan, sr., West Oso; Lazzaro Garcia, jr., Beeville; Colton Garcia, jr., Beeville; David Cano, so., Calhoun

Catcher: Kirk Stringhamd, sr., Calhoun

First Base: Trent Upham, sr., Rockport-Fulton

Second Base: Caleb Deleon, fr., Beeville; Taylor Holland, so., Ingleside

Third Base: Nick Flores, so., Sinton; Vincent Frederickson, sr., Calhoun

Shortstop: Aidan Jakobsohn, so., Ingleside; Jerreck Curiel, so., West Oso

Utility Player: Peyton Ralston, jr., Ingleside; Andrew Barrera, so., West Oso; Trace Fox, jr., Beeville

Designated Hitter: Gilbert Saldivar, sr., Calhoun; Camron Vega, jr., Beeville

Outfield: Landon Johnson, so., Miller; Zephaniah Rankin, sr., West Oso; Aidan Lozano, so., Sinton; John Chupe, sr., Rockport-Fulton; Trey Lovato, sr., Beeville

District 25-4A

MVP: Tyler Mills, Sweeny

Newcomer of the Year: Ryan Rodriguez, Needville

Co-Offensive MVP: Jess Lollar, Needville; Collin Coker, Sweeny

Defensive MVP: Payton Johnson, Columbia

Pitcher of the Year: Garrett Nail, Sweeny

Co-Coach of the Year: Elliot Babcock, Needville; James Howell, Sweeny

First Team

Pitcher: Kody Gibbs, Needville; Tate Thrasher, Columbia; Adrian Chavez, Stafford

Catcher: Peyton Pierce, Sweeny; Angel Ponce, Stafford

First Base: Bryce Nirider, Needville; Caleb Myers, Sweeny;

Second Base: Jaden Silbas, Brazosport

Third Base: Blake Mclenna, Bay City

Shortstop: Coy Pierce, Needville

Utility Player: Kade Reynolds, Columbia; Brian Craig, Columbia; Austin Haynes, Brazosport

Outfield: Camden Babcock, Needville; Bo Spitdowski, Needville; Noah Pate, Sweeny; Morgan Nanace, Sweeny; Landon Hammond, Sweeny

Second Team

Pitcher: Jon Loewe, Needville; Brandon Stewart, Sweeny; Travis Mathis, Sweeny; Macario Aleman, Stafford; Aston Wallace, Bay City

First Base: Sebastian Montemayor, Brazosport

Second Base: Cade Meuth, Needville; Kaden Hurt, Sweeny

Third Base: Cole Gotcher, Columbia; Kaiden Shoemake, Brazosport

Shortstop: Seth Garcia, Bay City

Outfield: Cole Todd, Needville; Timmy Shepard, Sweeny; Hayden Coker, Columbia; Cameron Chelakis, Columbia; Jordan Martinez, Stafford; Jimmy Saldana, La Marque

District 24-4A

MVP: Cody Pfeffer, sr., Bellville

Co-Defensive MVP: Carson Peschel, sr., Bellville; Hayden Werneck, jr., Sealy

Offensive MVP: Kannon Meissner, sr., Bellville

Newcomer of the Year: Kendon Mayberry, so., Wharton

Coach of the Year: Todd Hatton, Bellville

First Team

Pitcher: Ethan Doyle, jr., Sealy; Drew Gonzales, sr., Navasota; Brock Rod, jr., El Campo

Catcher: Dean Poenitzsch, so., El Campo

Infielders: Blake Linseisen, jr., Bellville; Jose Bludau, sr., Sealy; Cade Richards, sr., Navasota; Kyle Barosh, jr., El Campo; Devin Nunez, so., Navasota; John Lee, sr., Navasota

Utility Player: Tyler Fishbeck, jr., Bellville; Ryan Mendiola, jr., Wharton

Designated Hitter: Bryce Rasmussen, jr., El Campo; Riley Majewski, sr., Bellville

Outfield: Jaden Fox, so., Navarro; Jack Dorotik, sr., El Campo; Ryan Guzman, sr., Wharton

Second Team

Pitcher: Peyton Reynolds, so., Bellville; Lane Schulz, fr., El Campo

Catcher: Dylan Aguado, jr., Sealy; Cameron Quezada, so., Navasota

Infielders: Garrett Nedd, jr., Sealy; Jaden Compian, jr., Wharton; Reed Jung, jr., El Campo; Justin Cryer, jr., Royal; Langdon Townsend, sr., Bellville

Utility Player: Emilio Torres, fr., Royal

Outfield: Colton Kaase, sr., Bellville; Parker Deberry, jr., Sealy; Oliver Miles, so., El Campo; Evan Estrada, sr., El Campo

District 29-3A

MVP: Roy Perez, sr., Odem; Julius Rivas, sr., Mathis

Newcomer of the Year: Colby Rosenquest, fr., Goliad

Offensive MVP: Darion Rodriguez, sr., Mathis

Defensive MVP: Hondo Goebel, sr., George West

Co-Coach of the Year: Jason Pfluger, Odem; Eric Martinez, Mathis

First Team

Pitcher: Marcus Martinez, jr., Odem; Charles Hulsebusch, sr., George West; Donovan Smith, sr., Aransas Pass; Gabriel Moreno, jr., Orange Grove; Lane Schneider, sr., Goliad; Joshua Suarez, so., Taft

Catcher: Ryan Tomisee, sr., George West; Tyler Barr, sr., Orange Grove

First Base: Elijah Pizana, jr., Odem

Second Base: Joshua Paiz, sr., Mathis

Third Base: Christian Barrios, sr., Taft

Shortstop: Ethan Acosta, jr., Orange Grove; John Zuniga, sr., George West; Kyle Castaneda, jr., Odem

Utility Player: JJ Tanguma, so., Mathis

Designate Hitter: Joaquinn Lopez, so., Orange Grove

Outfield: Matthew Cuellar, sr., Mathis; Turner Lee, jr., George West; Jacob Luna, sr., Odem; Jax Alvarado, so., Skidmore-Tynan

Second Team

Pitcher: Izaiah Botello, sr., Orange Grove; Caleb Huber, sr., Goliad; Sean Suarez, sr., Taft; Christian Adame, sr., Aransas Pass

Catcher: Jesse Martinez, jr., Goliad; Eric Garcia, sr., Aransas Pass; Marcus Gabriel, so., Skidmore-Tynan

First Base: Quentin Holmes, so., George West; Preston Wright, sr., Orange Grove

Second Base: Joe Guerra, jr., Skidmore-Tynan

Third Base: Andres Cuellar, jr., Mathis

Shortstop: Layton Rodriguez, so., Orange Grove; Gabe Lozano, jr., Aransas Pass

Utility Player: Daniel Lopez, so., Odem; Caleb Fruge, so., George West

Designated Hitter: Brenden Salinas, jr., Mathis; Paul Rojas, sr., Goliad

Outfield: Marco Gonzales, jr., Odem; Cooper Dillard, sr., Carlos Acsota, jr., Mathis; Devyn Repka, sr., George West; Adam Liendro, jr., Taft

District 28-3A

Co-MVP: Connor Zaruba, sr., Yoakum; Brayden Goode, sr., Yoakum

Defensive MVP: Ryan Lewis, jr., Columbus

Offensive MVP: Matthew Davis, sr., Industrial

Pitcher of the Year: Clay Martin, sr., Industrial

Newcomer of the Year: Jorian Wilson, fr., Hallettsville

Co-Coach of the Year: Karl Saenz, Kyle Foster, Spencer Brandt, Gary Garvin

First Team

Pitcher: Jordan Duran, sr., Tidehaven; Dillon Zajicek, so., Columbus; Braxton Warren, jr., Industrial, Slayde Rice, sr., Yoakum; Preston Amsden, sr., Hallettville

Catcher: Zach Garcia, jr., Tidehaven

Utility Player of the Year: Connor Geisler, jr., Columbus

Designated Hitter: Ty Gordon, so., Yoakum

Infielders: Julian Estrada, sr., Yoakum; Trace Patek, sr., Hallettsville; Ricky Rubio, so., Tidehaven; Trevor Berger, so., Columbus; Tayte Karl, sr., Industrial; Logan Crow, sr., Tidehaven

Outfield: Nathan Beane, jr., Columbus; Brandt Trilicek, jr., Halletsville; Qyion Williams, so., Yoakum; Chance Robinson, sr., Tidehaven; Aidan Baker, jr., Industrial; Tre Robbins, sr., Yoakum; Anthony White, jr., Palacios

Second Team

Pitcher: Marco Garcia, sr., Tidehaven; Kaleb Kuhn, so., Columbus; Jaykub Reyes, so., Edna; Layton Ressman, sr., Edna

Catcher: Carson Kolb, sr., Industrial

Infielders: Jacob Everett, sr., Columbus; Brock Bludau, fr., Hallettsville; Lawrence Garcia, so., Palacios; Jachen Duran, fr., Tidehaven; Braylen Harris, fr., Edna; Kade Kubecka, so., Industrial; Morgan Machac, sr., Rice; Will Robbins, jr., Yoakum

Utility Player: Monte Thigpen, so., Hallettsville

Outfield: Jordan Woods, jr., Columbus; Bowen Higgins, sr., Hallettsville; Josh Muncrief, sr., Edna; Connor Claxton, so., Tidehaven

District 24-3A

MVP: Colton Warmack, sr., Danbury

Newcomer of the Year: Javion Fuentes, fr., Van Vleck

Offensive MVP: Eric Bradicich, jr., East Bernard

Defensive MVP: Trenton Jones, jr., Boling

Pitcher of the Year: Kadin Munson, sr., Danbury

Coach of the Year: Rusty Sample, Danbury

First Team

Pitcher: Brandon Connor, sr., Hitchcock; Gunner Gibbens, sr., Van Vleck; Hayden Albert, jr., Boling; Vinny Aguilar, jr., Brazos; Wyatt Lambert, sr., Danbury; Dallas Novicke, sr., East Bernard

Catcher: Wade Hutson, fr., Van Vleck

First Base: JT Cappadona, jr., Danbury

Second Base: Jaxson Urbanek, jr., Boling

Third Base: Coltin Frayard, sr., Brazos

Shortstop: Jase Hood, sr., Van Vleck

Utility Player: Brayden Bialas, sr., Boling

Designated Hitter: Brett Noster, so., Van Vleck

Outfield: Austin Gace, jr., Hitchcock; Jace MacKenzie, sr., Van Vleck; Lance Kocian, sr., Boling; Chris Ortega, jr., Brazos; Luke Minks, sr., East Bernard

Second Team

Pitcher: Alex Manzano, jr., Hempstead; Payton Penn, sr., Danbury; Korbyn Hudgins, jr., East Bernard; Aandres Compean, sr., Hempstead; Zeven Landry, sr., Hitchcock; Chance Wilson, sr., Van Vleck

Catcher: Mauro Ruiz, jr., Hitchcock; Kyler Sweat, so., Boling

First Base: Kade Sweat, sr., Boling

Second Base: Joseph Cooper, jr., East Bernard

Third Base: Max Kroschel, jr., Danbury

Shortstop: Dayne Macha, jr., Brazos

Utility Player: Gavin Shuttlesworth, jr., Hitchcock

Designated Hitter: Mason Vrana, sr., Brazos

Outfield: Aandres Compean, sr., Hempstead; Blake Neubauer, sr., Danbury; Canyon Etenburn, jr., Danbury; Evan Cervantes, sr., Van Vleck; Ty Rolf, so., Boling; Weston Swoboda, jr., East Bernard

District 31-2A

Co-MVP: Jordan Kelley, sr., Refugio; Kam Miller, sr., Kenedy

Newcomer of the Year: Daniel Pena, fr., Kenedy

Offensive MVP: Ryland Reyna, jr., Kenedy

Defensive MVP: Nando Vargas, sr., Kenedy

Co-Utility Player of the Year: Matthew Zamzow, sr., Three Rivers; L.J. Barrientez, so., Kenedy

First Team

Kenedy: Bryan Leal, jr., Owen Garcia, so., Logan Salais, sr., Jacob Barrientez, sr.

Refugio: Antwaan Gross, sr., Troy Haug, so., Isaiah Avery, so.

Port Aransas: Davis Spivey, sr., Tate Stegenga, sr., Will Spivey, so., Ty Garrett, fr., Ryan Tallent, fr., Austin Bepko, so.

Three Rivers: Zachary Davis, sr., Caden Soliz, so., Sebastian Steele, so., Jacob Amaro, jr., Daniel Diaz, so.

Woodsboro: Luke Poland, so., Weslee Jochetz, sr., Taggart Silvas, so., T.K. Morgan, so.

Pettus: Garett Grayson, jr.

Runge: Gavin Gutierrez, sr., Sabastian Reyna, sr., Joe Fraga, sr.

Second Team

Kenedy: Jaydin Chapa, sr., Zavious Ringo, sr., Owen Espinosa, jr.

Refugio: Trey Castellano, sr., Lukas Meza, jr.

Port Aransas: Ryan Kuykendall, fr., Ethan Templeton, jr.

Three Rivers: Rudy Quimbar, sr., Rigoverto Sanchez, sr., Mark Morin, jr.

Woodsboro: Colton Wiginton, so., Cole Thompson, fr.

Pettus: Mark Orr, sr., Albert Orosco, jr., Caleb Burtchell, so.

Bloomington: Malla’ki Melchor, jr.

Runge: Antonio Lopez, sr., Xavier Rodriguez, jr., Trent Jones, jr.

District 30-2A

MVP: Ayden Gates, jr., Falls City

Defensive MVP: Grant Jendrusch, jr., Falls City

Offensive MVP: Luke Shaffer, sr., Falls City

Pitcher of the Year: Dale Shaffer, fr., Falls City

First Team

Infielders: Cody Arrisola, sr., Falls City; Jaxson Pipes, sr., Falls City; JD Sartwelle, sr., Falls City

Designated Hitter: Trey Semlinger, fr., Falls City

Outfield: Wesley Molina, sr., Falls City

Second Team

Pitcher: Kash Brown, so., Falls City

Outfield: Cole Thomas, sr., Falls City

District 28-2A

MVP: Ryan Peterson, jr., Shiner

Defensive MVP: Brady Henke, jr., Weimar

Offensive MVP: Drew Wenske, jr., Shiner

Newcomer of the Year: Titan Targac, fr., Flatonia

First Team

Pitcher: Bryson Schramek, fr., Schulenburg; Dayton Cliffe, jr., Flatonia; Lane Benavides, sr., Ganado

Catcher: Bryce Nerada, jr., Shiner

Infielders: Hudson Ervin, jr., Weimar; Jacob Sulak, sr., Ganado; AJ Patek, sr., Shiner; Bryce Filip, sr., Shiner; Kaz McBride, jr., Schulenburg

Utility Player: Blayke Yeagar, sr., Louise

Designated Hitter: Kyle Burres Guerrero, jr., Ganado

Outfield: Keyshaun Green, jr., Flatonia; Carson Schuette, fr., Shiner; Cale Shows, so., Shiner; Keenan Hailey, fr., Shiner; Wylee Bettis, sr., Weimar

Second Team

Pitcher: Hunter Price, sr., Weimar; Hayden Schulez, sr., Schulenburg; Camden Bosl, jr., Flatonia

Catcher: Beck Zimmerman, fr., Flatonia

Infielders: Jagger Fishbeck, sr., Weimar; Josh Fowler, sr., Ganado; Clayton Webernick, jr., Ganado; Ethan Wendel, jr., Louise; Dalton Demel, sr., Schuelnburg; Reese Ramirez, jr., Flatonia

Utility Player: Philip Yeretsky, jr., Yorktown

Designated Hitter: Justin Marler, sr., Flatonia

Outfield: Clayton Zinnaante, jr., Weimar; Adam Tristan, jr., Ganado; Kenny Schramek, jr., Schulenburg

