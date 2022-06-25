Below are the All-District softball teams for the Victoria Advocate coverage area as voted on by the coaches.

District 29-5A

MVP: Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff

Offensive MVP: Katarina Zarate, Victoria West

Co-Defensive MVP: Sydney Harvey, Victoria West; Katelyn Mendez, Carroll

Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Flores, Carroll

Coach of the Year: Aspen Auger, Flour Bluff

First Team

Pitchers: Alexis James, Victoria West; Sierra Ouellett, Gregory-Portland

Catchers: Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff; Talia Maldonado, Veterans Memorial

First Base: Samiya Johnson, Flour Bluff

Second Base: Daizie Fuentez, Victoria West

Third Base: Alyssa Burdge, Veterans Memorial

Shortstop: Leah Cann, Ray

Outfield: Harley Elam, Flour Bluff; Sianna Miller, Moody; Aylah Mata, Carroll; Reanna Aguirre, Gregory-Portland; Marissa Rosales, Victoria West; Kelsey Perez, Victoria East

Utility Players: Brooke Escalona, Victoria East; Serena Gonzales, Moody

Designated Player: Sarah Gonzales, Veterans Memorial

Flex Player: Jordan Janak, Victoria West

Second Team

Pitchers: Jasmine Trevino, Carroll; Maddy Aguilar, Veterans Memorial

Catcher: Tal Evans, Victoria East

First Base: Meliea Huerta, Victoria West

Second Base: Liz Solis, Veterans Memorial

Third Base: Audrey Diercks, Gregory-Portland

Shortstop: Shelby Peal, Veterans Memorial

Outfield: Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Gabby Acuna, Carroll; Abby Moreno, Gregory-Portland; Zaria Brigham, Victoria West; Brayndee Muncrief, Victoria East; Desi Garcia, Veterans Memorial

Utility Player: Vivi Garza, Ray

Designated Player: Lilly Chavez, Victoria West

Flex Player: Rylie Ramos, Victoria East

District 27-4A

MVP: Sydni Stevens, sr., Navarro

Offensive MVP: Bromli Watson, so., Cuero

Co-Defensive MVPs: Samantha Wegman, jr., Navarro; Savanah Petersen, sr., La Vernia

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Falor, fr., Navarro; Madison Duncan, fr., La Vernia

First Team

Pitcher: Mary DeLaGarza, so., Gonzales.

Catchers: Jossalyn Estrada, sr., Gonzales; Samantha Mundine, jr., Navarro.

First Base: Tara Felux, sr., La Vernia

Second Base: Kaislynn Tovar, so., Navarro

Third Base: Camdyn Lange, so., Cuero

Outfield: PJ Schmid, sr., La Vernia, CF; Emma Herzog, jr., La Vernia, LF; Camdyn Apodackis, so., Cuero, LF; Laylin Sturm, jr., Navarro, CF; Berklee Andrews, sr., Navarro, LF

Designated Hitter: Abigail Aguilar, so., Cuero

Utility Player: Aubrey Martin, so., La Vernia

Second Team

Pitchers: Carley Pullin, so., Cuero; Kemper Tieken, fr., Cuero; Kamrynn Zella, jr., Gonzales

Catchers: Sarah Bradley, fr., La Vernia; McKayla Ybarra, sr., Cuero

Second Base: Kennedy Garza, jr., Cuero

Third Base: Sarah Howard, jr., Navarro

Shortstop: Audrey Kremling, fr., Cuero; Breklyn Daniell, sr., La Vernia

Outfield: Sarah Padilla, fr., Gonzales, CF; Olivia Blank, jr., Cuero, CF; Arianna Rodriguez, so., Navarro, LF; Victoria Garcia, jr., La Vernia, RF.

Designated Hitter: Reagan Herrera, fr., Navarro

Utility Player: Alexis Flessner, fr., Cuero

District 28-3A

MVP: Emily Migl, sr., Hallettsville

MVP: Emily Migl, sr., Hallettsville

Offensive MVP: Kaylie Olivarez, so., Hallettsville

Defensive MVP: Sarah Kolodziejczyk, sr., Industrial

Newcomer of the Year: Shanti Guerra, fr., Edna

First Team

Pitchers: Madisyn Bracknell, so., Industrial; Calle Collier, sr., Columbus

Catchers: Molly Olivarez, sr., Columbus; Lainee Ballin, so., Edna

Utility Player: Ky Kusak, sr., Industrial

Infield: Delaney Gray, jr., Rice Consolidated; Julia Fojt, sr., Yoakum; Kylie Velek, sr., Yoakum; Madyson Post, jr., Columbus; Laney Doelitsch, jr., Edna; Macie Jansky, so., Hallettsville.

Outfield: Courtney Woytek, sr., Hallettsville; Mia Post, fr., Columbus; Macie Blakeney, so., Yoakum; Katelyn Pustejovsky, jr., Hallettsville; Faith Villarreal, so., Industrial.

Second Team

Pitchers: Natalie Powell, jr., Industrial; Lacey Perez, fr., Tidehaven

Catchers: Celeste Rodriguez, so., Palacios; Leila Davila, jr., Columbus

Utility Players: Madilyn Steinmann, so., Yoakum; Isabel Kainer, jr., Columbus

Infield: Madison Kacer, sr., Tidehaven; Madyson Carter, jr., Columbus; Karlee Mathis, so., Columbus; Emma Davenport, jr., Hallettsville; Carson Jansky, fr., Hallettsville

Outfield: Ella Amsden, so., Hallettsville; Natalie Koehl, jr., Industrial; Cara Polk, sr., Palacios; Maleah Galvan, fr., Tidehaven

District 30-2A

MVP: Reagan Johnson, sr., Falls City

Offensive MVP: Hollie Eads, sr., Refugio

Defensive MVP: Seely Metting, sr., Yorktown

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Lia Ramirez, sr., Refugio; Mylee Soliz, sr., Falls City

Newcomer of the Year: Elisa Florez, so., Refugio

Utility Player of the Year: Brenna Sims, sr., Refugio

Co-Coach of the Year: Meaghan Franz, Refugio; Jameson Grasshoff, Falls City

1A Coach of the Year: Saren Sutton, Runge

First Team

Caylen Boehm, sr., Yorktown; Sydney Wiatrek, sr., Falls City; Presleigh Barber, sr., Refugio; Katrina Lopez, sr., Woodsboro; Makenzie Wills, sr., Refugio; Aubrie Ruppert, sr., Yorktown; Arden Gisler, sr., Falls City; Chadriana Callis, jr., Refugio; Jenny Clark, jr., Port Aransas; Juliana Garza, jr., Yorktown; Tindel Dziuk, jr., Falls City; Kristal Rodriguez, jr., Refugio; Bianca Jimenez, so., Refugio; Jayzlin Chapa, so., Kenedy; Hannah Thomas, so., Falls City; Cayden Lewallen, so., Kenedy; Jocelyn Reyna, so., Pettus. (1A First Team) Zoe Rios, sr., Runge; Kazlyn Mendoza, so., Runge

Second Team

Kallee Foster, jr., Falls City; Emie Bolting, jr., Yorktown; Michaela McLean, jr., Kenedy; Ashanti Deleon, jr., Refugio; Alisynn Morin, jr., Pettus; Hailey Allen, jr., Woodsboro; Ayana Longoria, jr., Yorktown; Bella Gomez, jr., Pettus; Jasmine Hernandez, jr., Yorktown; Madelyn Sekula, so., Falls City; Melissa Deleon, so., Refugio; Ella Moore, so., Port Aransas; Aleigha Hartsfield, so., Pettus; Tonya Rodriguez, so., Woodsboro; Samantha Chastain, so., Port Aransas; Sara Henning, so., Refugio; Ansley Gates, fr., Falls City; Bianca Martinez, fr., Port Aransas; Pauline Pena, fr., Kenedy; Gabby Villanueva, fr., Kenedy. (1A First Team) Julia Morales, so., Runge; Janel Vega, so., Runge.

District 29-2A

MVP: Macy Kolacny, jr., Ganado

MVP: Macy Kolacny, jr., Ganado

Offensive MVP: Skylar Heger, sr., Weimar

Defensive MVP: Malarie Mican, sr., Weimar

Pitcher of the Year: Reagan Wick, jr., Weimar

Newcomer of the Year: Brinley Ramirez, fr., Shiner

Utility Players of the Year: Kate Smith, sr., Ganado; Paeden Vincik, so., Shiner

First Team

Pitcher: Annie Charanza, sr., Flatonia

Catchers: Laurel Betak, jr., Flatonia; Teresa Olivas, jr., Shiner

Infield: Abegayla Drabek, jr., Flatonia; Paige Pavlu, jr., Weimar; Taylor Smith, fr., Weimar; Jaxyn Bures, so., Ganado; Madisyn Weempe, fr., Ganado; Tamara Otto, jr., Schulenburg

Outfield: Callie Sevcik, fr., Shiner; Hannah Fisbeck, so., Weimar; Ja'Lai Foster, jr., Ganado; Isabella Adrian, so., Ganado

Second Team

Pitcher: Briana Vavra, jr., Schulenburg; Danielle Johnson, sr., Bloomington

Catcher: Kassidy Kubala, jr., Schulenburg; Cameryn Webernick, sr., Ganado; Hannah Ochoa, fr., Louise

Infield: Katherine Bruns, sr., Flatonia; Payton Guzman, jr., Flatonia; Chloe Gresham, so., Ganado; Kaelyn Williams, so., Weimar; Rylee Vancura, so., Shiner; Kailey Boedeker, fr., Shiner

Outfield: Jurnee Green, sr., Ganado; Harper Price, jr., Weimar; Kylie Helmcamp, jr., Weimar; Riley Rainosek, jr., Shiner