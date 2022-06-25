Victoria West vs. Georgetown, Class 5A regional semifinals game 2
Victoria West’s Grace Weiler fist bumps head coach Jody Thompson during the second and final game of the Class 5A regional semifinals series against Georgetown on Friday afternoon in Marion.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Below are the All-District softball teams for the Victoria Advocate coverage area as voted on by the coaches.

District 29-5A

MVP: Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff

Offensive MVP: Katarina Zarate, Victoria West

Co-Defensive MVP: Sydney Harvey, Victoria West; Katelyn Mendez, Carroll

Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Flores, Carroll

Coach of the Year: Aspen Auger, Flour Bluff

First Team

Pitchers: Alexis James, Victoria West; Sierra Ouellett, Gregory-Portland

Catchers: Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff; Talia Maldonado, Veterans Memorial

First Base: Samiya Johnson, Flour Bluff

Second Base: Daizie Fuentez, Victoria West

Third Base: Alyssa Burdge, Veterans Memorial

Shortstop: Leah Cann, Ray

Outfield: Harley Elam, Flour Bluff; Sianna Miller, Moody; Aylah Mata, Carroll; Reanna Aguirre, Gregory-Portland; Marissa Rosales, Victoria West; Kelsey Perez, Victoria East

Utility Players: Brooke Escalona, Victoria East; Serena Gonzales, Moody

Designated Player: Sarah Gonzales, Veterans Memorial

Flex Player: Jordan Janak, Victoria West

Second Team

Pitchers: Jasmine Trevino, Carroll; Maddy Aguilar, Veterans Memorial

Catcher: Tal Evans, Victoria East

First Base: Meliea Huerta, Victoria West

Second Base: Liz Solis, Veterans Memorial

Third Base: Audrey Diercks, Gregory-Portland

Shortstop: Shelby Peal, Veterans Memorial

Outfield: Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Gabby Acuna, Carroll; Abby Moreno, Gregory-Portland; Zaria Brigham, Victoria West; Brayndee Muncrief, Victoria East; Desi Garcia, Veterans Memorial

Utility Player: Vivi Garza, Ray

Designated Player: Lilly Chavez, Victoria West

Flex Player: Rylie Ramos, Victoria East

District 27-4A

MVP: Sydni Stevens, sr., Navarro

Offensive MVP: Bromli Watson, so., Cuero

Co-Defensive MVPs: Samantha Wegman, jr., Navarro; Savanah Petersen, sr., La Vernia

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Falor, fr., Navarro; Madison Duncan, fr., La Vernia

First Team

Pitcher: Mary DeLaGarza, so., Gonzales.

Catchers: Jossalyn Estrada, sr., Gonzales; Samantha Mundine, jr., Navarro.

First Base: Tara Felux, sr., La Vernia

Second Base: Kaislynn Tovar, so., Navarro

Third Base: Camdyn Lange, so., Cuero

Outfield: PJ Schmid, sr., La Vernia, CF; Emma Herzog, jr., La Vernia, LF; Camdyn Apodackis, so., Cuero, LF; Laylin Sturm, jr., Navarro, CF; Berklee Andrews, sr., Navarro, LF

Designated Hitter: Abigail Aguilar, so., Cuero

Utility Player: Aubrey Martin, so., La Vernia

Second Team

Pitchers: Carley Pullin, so., Cuero; Kemper Tieken, fr., Cuero; Kamrynn Zella, jr., Gonzales

Catchers: Sarah Bradley, fr., La Vernia; McKayla Ybarra, sr., Cuero

Second Base: Kennedy Garza, jr., Cuero

Third Base: Sarah Howard, jr., Navarro

Shortstop: Audrey Kremling, fr., Cuero; Breklyn Daniell, sr., La Vernia

Outfield: Sarah Padilla, fr., Gonzales, CF; Olivia Blank, jr., Cuero, CF; Arianna Rodriguez, so., Navarro, LF; Victoria Garcia, jr., La Vernia, RF.

Designated Hitter: Reagan Herrera, fr., Navarro

Utility Player: Alexis Flessner, fr., Cuero

District 28-3A

MVP: Emily Migl, sr., Hallettsville

Offensive MVP: Kaylie Olivarez, so., Hallettsville

Defensive MVP: Sarah Kolodziejczyk, sr., Industrial

Newcomer of the Year: Shanti Guerra, fr., Edna

First Team

Pitchers: Madisyn Bracknell, so., Industrial; Calle Collier, sr., Columbus

Catchers: Molly Olivarez, sr., Columbus; Lainee Ballin, so., Edna

Utility Player: Ky Kusak, sr., Industrial

Infield: Delaney Gray, jr., Rice Consolidated; Julia Fojt, sr., Yoakum; Kylie Velek, sr., Yoakum; Madyson Post, jr., Columbus; Laney Doelitsch, jr., Edna; Macie Jansky, so., Hallettsville.

Outfield: Courtney Woytek, sr., Hallettsville; Mia Post, fr., Columbus; Macie Blakeney, so., Yoakum; Katelyn Pustejovsky, jr., Hallettsville; Faith Villarreal, so., Industrial.

Second Team

Pitchers: Natalie Powell, jr., Industrial; Lacey Perez, fr., Tidehaven

Catchers: Celeste Rodriguez, so., Palacios; Leila Davila, jr., Columbus

Utility Players: Madilyn Steinmann, so., Yoakum; Isabel Kainer, jr., Columbus

Infield: Madison Kacer, sr., Tidehaven; Madyson Carter, jr., Columbus; Karlee Mathis, so., Columbus; Emma Davenport, jr., Hallettsville; Carson Jansky, fr., Hallettsville

Outfield: Ella Amsden, so., Hallettsville; Natalie Koehl, jr., Industrial; Cara Polk, sr., Palacios; Maleah Galvan, fr., Tidehaven

District 30-2A

MVP: Reagan Johnson, sr., Falls City

Offensive MVP: Hollie Eads, sr., Refugio

Defensive MVP: Seely Metting, sr., Yorktown

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Lia Ramirez, sr., Refugio; Mylee Soliz, sr., Falls City

Newcomer of the Year: Elisa Florez, so., Refugio

Utility Player of the Year: Brenna Sims, sr., Refugio

Co-Coach of the Year: Meaghan Franz, Refugio; Jameson Grasshoff, Falls City

1A Coach of the Year: Saren Sutton, Runge

First Team

Caylen Boehm, sr., Yorktown; Sydney Wiatrek, sr., Falls City; Presleigh Barber, sr., Refugio; Katrina Lopez, sr., Woodsboro; Makenzie Wills, sr., Refugio; Aubrie Ruppert, sr., Yorktown; Arden Gisler, sr., Falls City; Chadriana Callis, jr., Refugio; Jenny Clark, jr., Port Aransas; Juliana Garza, jr., Yorktown; Tindel Dziuk, jr., Falls City; Kristal Rodriguez, jr., Refugio; Bianca Jimenez, so., Refugio; Jayzlin Chapa, so., Kenedy; Hannah Thomas, so., Falls City; Cayden Lewallen, so., Kenedy; Jocelyn Reyna, so., Pettus. (1A First Team) Zoe Rios, sr., Runge; Kazlyn Mendoza, so., Runge

Second Team

Kallee Foster, jr., Falls City; Emie Bolting, jr., Yorktown; Michaela McLean, jr., Kenedy; Ashanti Deleon, jr., Refugio; Alisynn Morin, jr., Pettus; Hailey Allen, jr., Woodsboro; Ayana Longoria, jr., Yorktown; Bella Gomez, jr., Pettus; Jasmine Hernandez, jr., Yorktown; Madelyn Sekula, so., Falls City; Melissa Deleon, so., Refugio; Ella Moore, so., Port Aransas; Aleigha Hartsfield, so., Pettus; Tonya Rodriguez, so., Woodsboro; Samantha Chastain, so., Port Aransas; Sara Henning, so., Refugio; Ansley Gates, fr., Falls City; Bianca Martinez, fr., Port Aransas; Pauline Pena, fr., Kenedy; Gabby Villanueva, fr., Kenedy. (1A First Team) Julia Morales, so., Runge; Janel Vega, so., Runge.

District 29-2A

MVP: Macy Kolacny, jr., Ganado

Offensive MVP: Skylar Heger, sr., Weimar

Defensive MVP: Malarie Mican, sr., Weimar

Pitcher of the Year: Reagan Wick, jr., Weimar

Newcomer of the Year: Brinley Ramirez, fr., Shiner

Utility Players of the Year: Kate Smith, sr., Ganado; Paeden Vincik, so., Shiner

First Team

Pitcher: Annie Charanza, sr., Flatonia

Catchers: Laurel Betak, jr., Flatonia; Teresa Olivas, jr., Shiner

Infield: Abegayla Drabek, jr., Flatonia; Paige Pavlu, jr., Weimar; Taylor Smith, fr., Weimar; Jaxyn Bures, so., Ganado; Madisyn Weempe, fr., Ganado; Tamara Otto, jr., Schulenburg

Outfield: Callie Sevcik, fr., Shiner; Hannah Fisbeck, so., Weimar; Ja'Lai Foster, jr., Ganado; Isabella Adrian, so., Ganado

Second Team

Pitcher: Briana Vavra, jr., Schulenburg; Danielle Johnson, sr., Bloomington

Catcher: Kassidy Kubala, jr., Schulenburg; Cameryn Webernick, sr., Ganado; Hannah Ochoa, fr., Louise

Infield: Katherine Bruns, sr., Flatonia; Payton Guzman, jr., Flatonia; Chloe Gresham, so., Ganado; Kaelyn Williams, so., Weimar; Rylee Vancura, so., Shiner; Kailey Boedeker, fr., Shiner

Outfield: Jurnee Green, sr., Ganado; Harper Price, jr., Weimar; Kylie Helmcamp, jr., Weimar; Riley Rainosek, jr., Shiner

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

