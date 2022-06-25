Below are the All-District softball teams for the Victoria Advocate coverage area as voted on by the coaches.
District 29-5A
MVP: Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff
Offensive MVP: Katarina Zarate, Victoria West
Co-Defensive MVP: Sydney Harvey, Victoria West; Katelyn Mendez, Carroll
Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Flores, Carroll
Coach of the Year: Aspen Auger, Flour Bluff
First Team
Pitchers: Alexis James, Victoria West; Sierra Ouellett, Gregory-Portland
Catchers: Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff; Talia Maldonado, Veterans Memorial
First Base: Samiya Johnson, Flour Bluff
Second Base: Daizie Fuentez, Victoria West
Third Base: Alyssa Burdge, Veterans Memorial
Shortstop: Leah Cann, Ray
Outfield: Harley Elam, Flour Bluff; Sianna Miller, Moody; Aylah Mata, Carroll; Reanna Aguirre, Gregory-Portland; Marissa Rosales, Victoria West; Kelsey Perez, Victoria East
Utility Players: Brooke Escalona, Victoria East; Serena Gonzales, Moody
Designated Player: Sarah Gonzales, Veterans Memorial
Flex Player: Jordan Janak, Victoria West
Second Team
Pitchers: Jasmine Trevino, Carroll; Maddy Aguilar, Veterans Memorial
Catcher: Tal Evans, Victoria East
First Base: Meliea Huerta, Victoria West
Second Base: Liz Solis, Veterans Memorial
Third Base: Audrey Diercks, Gregory-Portland
Shortstop: Shelby Peal, Veterans Memorial
Outfield: Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Gabby Acuna, Carroll; Abby Moreno, Gregory-Portland; Zaria Brigham, Victoria West; Brayndee Muncrief, Victoria East; Desi Garcia, Veterans Memorial
Utility Player: Vivi Garza, Ray
Designated Player: Lilly Chavez, Victoria West
Flex Player: Rylie Ramos, Victoria East
District 27-4A
MVP: Sydni Stevens, sr., Navarro
Offensive MVP: Bromli Watson, so., Cuero
Co-Defensive MVPs: Samantha Wegman, jr., Navarro; Savanah Petersen, sr., La Vernia
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Falor, fr., Navarro; Madison Duncan, fr., La Vernia
First Team
Pitcher: Mary DeLaGarza, so., Gonzales.
Catchers: Jossalyn Estrada, sr., Gonzales; Samantha Mundine, jr., Navarro.
First Base: Tara Felux, sr., La Vernia
Second Base: Kaislynn Tovar, so., Navarro
Third Base: Camdyn Lange, so., Cuero
Outfield: PJ Schmid, sr., La Vernia, CF; Emma Herzog, jr., La Vernia, LF; Camdyn Apodackis, so., Cuero, LF; Laylin Sturm, jr., Navarro, CF; Berklee Andrews, sr., Navarro, LF
Designated Hitter: Abigail Aguilar, so., Cuero
Utility Player: Aubrey Martin, so., La Vernia
Second Team
Pitchers: Carley Pullin, so., Cuero; Kemper Tieken, fr., Cuero; Kamrynn Zella, jr., Gonzales
Catchers: Sarah Bradley, fr., La Vernia; McKayla Ybarra, sr., Cuero
Second Base: Kennedy Garza, jr., Cuero
Third Base: Sarah Howard, jr., Navarro
Shortstop: Audrey Kremling, fr., Cuero; Breklyn Daniell, sr., La Vernia
Outfield: Sarah Padilla, fr., Gonzales, CF; Olivia Blank, jr., Cuero, CF; Arianna Rodriguez, so., Navarro, LF; Victoria Garcia, jr., La Vernia, RF.
Designated Hitter: Reagan Herrera, fr., Navarro
Utility Player: Alexis Flessner, fr., Cuero
District 28-3A
Emily Migl and Kaylie Olivarez provided a 1-2 punch that helped the Lady Brahmas lift their first state championship. For that, they've been named the Advocate's All-Area Co-MVPs
MVP: Emily Migl, sr., Hallettsville
Offensive MVP: Kaylie Olivarez, so., Hallettsville
Defensive MVP: Sarah Kolodziejczyk, sr., Industrial
Newcomer of the Year: Shanti Guerra, fr., Edna
First Team
Pitchers: Madisyn Bracknell, so., Industrial; Calle Collier, sr., Columbus
Catchers: Molly Olivarez, sr., Columbus; Lainee Ballin, so., Edna
Utility Player: Ky Kusak, sr., Industrial
Infield: Delaney Gray, jr., Rice Consolidated; Julia Fojt, sr., Yoakum; Kylie Velek, sr., Yoakum; Madyson Post, jr., Columbus; Laney Doelitsch, jr., Edna; Macie Jansky, so., Hallettsville.
Outfield: Courtney Woytek, sr., Hallettsville; Mia Post, fr., Columbus; Macie Blakeney, so., Yoakum; Katelyn Pustejovsky, jr., Hallettsville; Faith Villarreal, so., Industrial.
Second Team
Pitchers: Natalie Powell, jr., Industrial; Lacey Perez, fr., Tidehaven
Catchers: Celeste Rodriguez, so., Palacios; Leila Davila, jr., Columbus
Utility Players: Madilyn Steinmann, so., Yoakum; Isabel Kainer, jr., Columbus
Infield: Madison Kacer, sr., Tidehaven; Madyson Carter, jr., Columbus; Karlee Mathis, so., Columbus; Emma Davenport, jr., Hallettsville; Carson Jansky, fr., Hallettsville
Outfield: Ella Amsden, so., Hallettsville; Natalie Koehl, jr., Industrial; Cara Polk, sr., Palacios; Maleah Galvan, fr., Tidehaven
District 30-2A
MVP: Reagan Johnson, sr., Falls City
Offensive MVP: Hollie Eads, sr., Refugio
Defensive MVP: Seely Metting, sr., Yorktown
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Lia Ramirez, sr., Refugio; Mylee Soliz, sr., Falls City
Newcomer of the Year: Elisa Florez, so., Refugio
Utility Player of the Year: Brenna Sims, sr., Refugio
Co-Coach of the Year: Meaghan Franz, Refugio; Jameson Grasshoff, Falls City
1A Coach of the Year: Saren Sutton, Runge
First Team
Caylen Boehm, sr., Yorktown; Sydney Wiatrek, sr., Falls City; Presleigh Barber, sr., Refugio; Katrina Lopez, sr., Woodsboro; Makenzie Wills, sr., Refugio; Aubrie Ruppert, sr., Yorktown; Arden Gisler, sr., Falls City; Chadriana Callis, jr., Refugio; Jenny Clark, jr., Port Aransas; Juliana Garza, jr., Yorktown; Tindel Dziuk, jr., Falls City; Kristal Rodriguez, jr., Refugio; Bianca Jimenez, so., Refugio; Jayzlin Chapa, so., Kenedy; Hannah Thomas, so., Falls City; Cayden Lewallen, so., Kenedy; Jocelyn Reyna, so., Pettus. (1A First Team) Zoe Rios, sr., Runge; Kazlyn Mendoza, so., Runge
Second Team
Kallee Foster, jr., Falls City; Emie Bolting, jr., Yorktown; Michaela McLean, jr., Kenedy; Ashanti Deleon, jr., Refugio; Alisynn Morin, jr., Pettus; Hailey Allen, jr., Woodsboro; Ayana Longoria, jr., Yorktown; Bella Gomez, jr., Pettus; Jasmine Hernandez, jr., Yorktown; Madelyn Sekula, so., Falls City; Melissa Deleon, so., Refugio; Ella Moore, so., Port Aransas; Aleigha Hartsfield, so., Pettus; Tonya Rodriguez, so., Woodsboro; Samantha Chastain, so., Port Aransas; Sara Henning, so., Refugio; Ansley Gates, fr., Falls City; Bianca Martinez, fr., Port Aransas; Pauline Pena, fr., Kenedy; Gabby Villanueva, fr., Kenedy. (1A First Team) Julia Morales, so., Runge; Janel Vega, so., Runge.
District 29-2A
Eighty-two players are recognized on the 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area softball team.
MVP: Macy Kolacny, jr., Ganado
Offensive MVP: Skylar Heger, sr., Weimar
Defensive MVP: Malarie Mican, sr., Weimar
Pitcher of the Year: Reagan Wick, jr., Weimar
Newcomer of the Year: Brinley Ramirez, fr., Shiner
Utility Players of the Year: Kate Smith, sr., Ganado; Paeden Vincik, so., Shiner
First Team
Pitcher: Annie Charanza, sr., Flatonia
Catchers: Laurel Betak, jr., Flatonia; Teresa Olivas, jr., Shiner
Infield: Abegayla Drabek, jr., Flatonia; Paige Pavlu, jr., Weimar; Taylor Smith, fr., Weimar; Jaxyn Bures, so., Ganado; Madisyn Weempe, fr., Ganado; Tamara Otto, jr., Schulenburg
Outfield: Callie Sevcik, fr., Shiner; Hannah Fisbeck, so., Weimar; Ja'Lai Foster, jr., Ganado; Isabella Adrian, so., Ganado
Second Team
Pitcher: Briana Vavra, jr., Schulenburg; Danielle Johnson, sr., Bloomington
Catcher: Kassidy Kubala, jr., Schulenburg; Cameryn Webernick, sr., Ganado; Hannah Ochoa, fr., Louise
Infield: Katherine Bruns, sr., Flatonia; Payton Guzman, jr., Flatonia; Chloe Gresham, so., Ganado; Kaelyn Williams, so., Weimar; Rylee Vancura, so., Shiner; Kailey Boedeker, fr., Shiner
Outfield: Jurnee Green, sr., Ganado; Harper Price, jr., Weimar; Kylie Helmcamp, jr., Weimar; Riley Rainosek, jr., Shiner
