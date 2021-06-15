The Victoria Advocate won 26 awards from the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editor’s Excellence in Journalism contest, including first place Star Investigative Report of the Year and third place in Newsroom of the Year.
Broken down, the Advocate received three first place awards; six second place, eight third place and nine honorable mentions.
Education reporter Samantha Douty received the Star Investigative Report of the Year award. Her entry looked at the problems the Bloomington school district was having from its former superintendent to misuse of federal funds to lack of documentation of Hurricane Harvey funds.
Investigative reporter Kali Venable receive honorable mention in the same category with her investigation of COVID-19 outbreaks in area nursing homes and how many were not making required reports to the state.
The newsroom of the year award is based on three parts — the print, website and points received for first through third place entries in all other categories. The Advocate placed third behind the Galveston County Daily Sun, which placed first, and the El Paso Times, which was second.
The Advocate competed with newspapers that have a Sunday circulation of 30,000 to 124,999.
Other awards were earned by:
First Place:
- Feature Writing – Mark Rosenberg
- Photojournalism – Emree Weaver
Second Place:
- Designer of the Year — Bradley Allerton
- Team Effort – Kali Venable
- Freedom of Information – Samantha Douty
- Specialty Reporting – Samantha Douty
- Feature Photography – Yehyun Kim
Third Place:
- Team Effort – Kali Venable and Ciara McCarthy
- Freedom of Information -Kali Venable
- Video Less Than 2 Minutes – Emree Weaver
- General Column Writing – Aprill Brandon
- Business Reporting – Mark Rosenberg
- Sports Photography – Duy Vu
- Informational Graphic – Kimiko Fieg
Honorable Mention:
- Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year – Mike Forman
- Star Opinion Writer of the Year – Becky Cooper
- Video shorter than 2 minutes – Yehyun Kim
- Sports Column — Mike Forman
- Comment and Criticism – Joe Friar
- Photojournalism – Yehyn Kim
- Photojournalism – Tristan Ipock
- Informational Graphics – Kimiko Fieg
