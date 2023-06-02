Clarice Touhey, most recently publisher of two North Dakota newspapers, starts Monday as general manager of the Victoria Advocate.
She brings decades of experience with her to Victoria, including leadership roles at some of the nation's largest news organizations.
Touhey said she's been a supporter and participant in community journalism for many years. And she sees herself and the paper getting more involved in the Victoria community.
"I'm a big believer in community involvement," she said on Friday. "Whatever I can add to the mix I'm willing to do."
Touhey was publisher and president of Hearst Corp's Texas Community Group in the Beaumont area and president of Forum Publishing, the community news unit of Tribune Co.'s SunSentinel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She also has been senior group publisher for GateHouse Media in Houma, Louisiana. And most recently was publisher of the Williston Herald and Sidney Herald in North Dakota.
Touhey replaces George Coleman, who is retiring to the Austin area near family. Coleman jointed the paper in 2019 as advertising sales director and became general manager about a year later.
"I enjoyed getting to know the folks here in Victoria as well as the opportunity to work with such great people here at the Advocate," Coleman said. "I have gotten to know Clarice, and I am sure she will be an asset to the Advocate and the community."
The new general manager said she's inheriting a news organization moving in the right direction.
"I don't want to reinvent the wheel when the wheel is rolling along fine," Touhey said.