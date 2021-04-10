Here are the winners from Saturday's 1 Person Shamble at The Club at Colony Creek.
Women
Gross: 1) Lyndie Putnam, 78; 2) Carol Wiese, 81
Net: 1) Gerri Winter, 66; 2) Toni Plzalate, 67
Men
Gross: 1) Troy McIntosh, 64; 2) Brian Key, 69; 3) Phillip Blevins, 73
Net: 1) Sal Cahvez, 63; 2) Tom Key, 65; 3) Jarred Cain, 66
Skins
Sal Chavez
Al Bump
Orlando Salinas
Tom Key
Henry Hartman
Jim Owens
Keith Dickey
