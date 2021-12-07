St. Joseph had 10 players selected to the TAPPS Division II District 4 all-district team.
Running back Gage Barrera and defensive lineman Bryant Jones were named first team.
Wide receiver Logan Meador, tight end Sam Harrell, defensive lineman Hayden Land, defensive back Carter Nelson and linebacker Monroe Hobbs were named to the second team.
Land and Nelson received honorable at offensive line and wide receiver respectively.
Offensive lineman Paul Mabray, quarterback Jackson Stefka and linebacker Jace Sadler received honorable mention.
St. Joseph finished the season 5-6 and 1-4 in district.
