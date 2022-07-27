For the past two months, Aidan Hamilton and Jack Granato have spent countless hours at the VISD Aquatics Center with one thing on their minds — the 2022 State Games of America.
The 13-year-olds have been preparing for this biennial event for over a year, after qualifying during the 2021 TAAF Summer Games of Texas.
“It is pretty tough, because you just have to train all-year round,” Hamilton said.
At the State Games of America, which will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, Hamilton will compete in the 50-yard backstroke and freestyle after taking home gold and bronze medals, respectively, during qualifiers.
Granato will compete in the 50-yard backstroke after winning the silver medal in 2021.
“Me and (Hamilton) have been working nonstop, so I have high expectations for me, same thing for him,” Granato said. “It’s going to be nerve wracking, but you can’t always be afraid, you have to go in there strong.”
They trained for the competition with St. Joseph coach Victoria Stawik.
“We came up with our training schedule, so they’ve been working really hard Monday through Thursday for two months now, I mean they’ve been working their butts off,” Stawik said. “I’m super excited, they are ready to represent Victoria at nationals, and do their best, they’re prepared and ready to go."
Granato has enjoyed being coached by Stawik, but admitted that she hasn't taken it easy on them during training.
“It’s been a really hard summer this year, nonstop training, pain, exercising, so it’s been really good and also really hard too," he said .
And even though Hamilton took home a gold medal in one of his events during the Texas qualifiers, he is a little more worried being that he now has to face swimmers across the entire nation.
“The nerves are always going to be there, but sometimes nerves are good because it gives you that adrenaline that you need," Hamilton said. "I know what me and him are capable of doing and we’ve been training so me and him are going into the competition ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.