Fifteen University of Houston-Victoria student-athletes were recognized by the NAIA as 2019-20 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar athletes on Tuesday.
Softball led the way with six representatives, followed by men’s soccer with five. The UHV women’s soccer team had two players named as scholar athletes, while baseball and men’s golf each had one.
Representing the UHV softball team were Angelica Davidson, Emily Flores, Marissa Mendoza, Michelle Kristoff, Lauren Caka and Abigail Torres.
Named scholar athletes from the men’s soccer team were Erik Faelstroem, Uriel Garcia, Brody Patience, Connagh Wilks and Daniel Gribben, while Freja Magnussen and Consuelo Luna were named from the women’s soccer team.
Tyler Price represented the UHV baseball team, while James Rollins earned the honor as a member of the men’s golf team.
The Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes programs recognize excellence in the classroom by NAIA-member student-athletes who are juniors or above in academic standing with a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
