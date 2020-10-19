The 1987 Cuero Gobblers have been nominated as one of the top Texas high school football teams as part of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s celebration of UIL 100 Years of Football.
The 1987 Gobblers went 16-0 and completed their season with a 14-6 win over McGregor in the state championship game.
A fan vote will determine the top 10 teams of all time.
To vote go to TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Teams/Form/. Voting ends at noon Oct. 18.
Each of the nominated teams will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine.
The top 10 will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL State Football Championship in Arlington.
