Kansas City, Mo. — UHV's Karlo Lopez and Brandon Watts received honorable mention on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' (NAIA) 2021 NAIA Men’s All-America Team.
This is Lopez's second consecutive season receiving honorable mention and the first selection overall for Watts.
Lopez, UHV's first two-time All-American in men's soccer, led the team with 27 points on nine goals and nine assists.
“Karlo is our first two-time recipient of this award,” said head coach Adrian Rigby. "He has already cemented his name as one of the top attacking threats in the nation.”
Watts, a four-time Red River Athletic Conference All-Conference player, was also named the RRAC co-Defensive Player of The Year in November.
“Brandon’s leadership and defensive play on the field has been an instrumental in our team’s success over the past 4 years," Rigby said. “So it’s exciting for him to cap off his final year with this honor.”
This is the second straight season two Jaguars have been named All-American. Defender Connagh Wilks joined Lopez on last year’s Honorable Mention Team.
