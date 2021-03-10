The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its boys and girls all-region teams this week.
Victoria West's Kevin Rankin was the lone selection in Class 5A boys. Rankin led the Warriors to the regional semifinals, the deepest postseason run in team history.
In Class 5A girls, Victoria East's Giani Wimbish-Gay and Brandalyn Rice were selected after leading the Lady Titans to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year.
West's Aaliyah Castillo rounded out the Victoria school selections after helping the Warriors to a playoff win over Roma in the bi-district round.
In Class 4A boys, Wharton's Calvin King was selected out of Region III. In 4A girls, El Campo's Jakesha Nichols represented Region III and Cuero's Ibree Coe represented Region IV.
In Class 3A boys, Industrial's Mason Roe and Hallettsville's Ryan Schindler were selected out of Region IV. Yoakum's Alexandra Henkes, Palacios' Cyra Polk and Karnes City's Jaiden Robinson were named on the 3A girls side.
In Class 2A boys, Schulenburg's Alex Lozano and Bryce Wilson were selected after leading the Shorthorns to the state semifinals.
Refugio's Jordan Kelley, Weimar's Joey Ramirez and Yorktown's Dane Webb were also named out of Region IV.
In Class 2A girls, Yorktown's Seeley Metting, Flatonia's Caitlin Betak, Schulenburg's Erica Otto and Weimar's Kennedy Koehn and Malarie Mican were selected out of Region IV.
In Class 1A boys, Nordheim's Deric Torres and Braylon Williams were selected out of Region IV.
In Class 1A girls, Moulton's Makenzie Berger and Korly Zapata were selected out of Region IV.
