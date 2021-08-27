Week 1
East Bernard at Edna. Brahmas and Cowboys meet for the seventh straight season.
Shiner at Hallettsville. Lavaca County foes and state finalists meet for the 19th time.
Industrial at Ganado. Jackson County foes open season.
Karnes City at Kenedy. Karnes County rivals play for the 102nd time.
Gonzales at El Campo. The Ricebird Stadium debut for El Campo coach Chad Worrell.
Week 2
Hallettsville at Industrial. Hallettsville travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial for the 35th time.
Week 3
Flour Bluff at Victoria West. West opens district play at Memorial Stadium.
Calhoun at El Campo. Sandcrabs and Ricebirds staged a shootout last season.
Yoakum at Cuero. DeWitt County rivals play for the 112th time.
Edna at Refugio. Cowboys play their first road game at Refugio.
Week 4
Victoria East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Titans go on the road to play the defending district champions.
El Campo at Wharton. Wharton County rivals square off for the 96th time.
Week 5
Flour Bluff at Victoria East. Titans host Hornets in a key district game.
Edna at Goliad. Cowboys and Tigers open district play.
St. Joseph at Bloomington. Flyers and Bobcats meet after last year’s game was canceled.
Week 6
Victoria East vs. Victoria West. West is the home team for the 11th meeting of city rivals.
Refugio at Ganado. Bobcats and Indians met in the regional playoffs last season.
Week 7
Beeville at Calhoun. Trojans and Sandcrabs returned to the same district last season.
Yorktown at Falls City. District opener could decide the eventual champion.
Week 8
Giddings at Cuero. Gobblers look to avenge a four-point loss to the Buffaloes.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Shiner St. Paul. Lavaca County rivals play for the 61st time.
Week 9
El Campo at Bay City. The 118th meeting and 102nd consecutive meeting in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Hallettsville at Yoakum. Brahmas and Bulldogs play for 77th time in a key district game.
Van Vleck at Tidehaven. Matagorda County rivals meet in a district game.
Week 10
Industrial at Edna. This Jackson County rivalry decided the district championship last season.
Shiner at Ganado. The Comanches and Indians finished 1-2 in district last season.
Week 11
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West. Warriors host last season’s district champion in the final regular-season game.
Calhoun at Calallen. Sandcrabs and Wildcats played for the district championship last season.
Cuero at Gonzales. Gobblers and Apaches play for the 83rd time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.