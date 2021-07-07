The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Wednesday.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the Offensive Player of the Year and running back Eric Gray is the Newcomer of the Year.
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Texas' Bijan Robinson and Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma and Dawson Deaton were named All-Big 12 Offense.
Texas' D'Shawn Jamison, TCU's Ochaun Mathis and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Baylor's Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre were named All-Big 12 Defense.
Texas Tech's Austin McNamara was named All Big-12 Special Teams.
ALL-BIG 12 OFFENSE
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
Trevor Downing, OL, Iowa State
Colin Newell, OL, Iowa State
Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma
Josh Sills, OL, Oklahoma
Dawson Deaton, OL, Texas Tech
ALL-BIG 12 DEFENSE
Will McDonald, DL, Iowa State
Isaiah Thomas, DL, Oklahoma
Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
Ochaun Mathis, DL, TCU
Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor
Greg Eisworth, DB, Iowa State
Kolby Harvell-Peel, DB, Oklahoma State
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, TCU
D'Shawn Jamison, DB, Texas
ALL-BIG 12 SPECIAL TEAMS
Gabe Brkic, PK, Oklahoma
Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech
Phillip Brooks, KR/PR, Kansas State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.