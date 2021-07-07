Texas rises to top of Big 12
Buy Now

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs past Kansas State defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) during Saturday's game in Austin.

 AP

The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Wednesday.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the Offensive Player of the Year and running back Eric Gray is the Newcomer of the Year.

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is the Defensive Player of the Year.

Texas' Bijan Robinson and Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma and Dawson Deaton were named All-Big 12 Offense.

Texas' D'Shawn Jamison, TCU's Ochaun Mathis and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Baylor's Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre were named All-Big 12 Defense.

Texas Tech's Austin McNamara was named All Big-12 Special Teams.

ALL-BIG 12 OFFENSE

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Trevor Downing, OL, Iowa State

Colin Newell, OL, Iowa State

Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma

Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma

Josh Sills, OL, Oklahoma

Dawson Deaton, OL, Texas Tech

ALL-BIG 12 DEFENSE

Will McDonald, DL, Iowa State

Isaiah Thomas, DL, Oklahoma

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Ochaun Mathis, DL, TCU

Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Greg Eisworth, DB, Iowa State

Kolby Harvell-Peel, DB, Oklahoma State

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, TCU

D'Shawn Jamison, DB, Texas

ALL-BIG 12 SPECIAL TEAMS

Gabe Brkic, PK, Oklahoma

Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech

Phillip Brooks, KR/PR, Kansas State

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.