Following are qualifiers for the UIL state meet. Times of event, event, competitor, school, seed, mark or time.
Thursday
Class 4A
9 a.m., Boys High Jump, Davyon Williams, Cuero, 1, 6-8
9:30 a.m., Girls 3200, Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 3, 11:16.67
10:45 a.m., Girls Long Jump, Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 8, 16-9.5
10:45 a.m., Boys Long Jump, Rueben Owens, El Campo, 4, 22-1.75
2:45 p.m., Girls Triple Jump, Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 2, 37-8
2:45 p.m., Girls Triple Jump, Allie Estrada, Beeville, 5, 37-1
3 p.m., Girls Pole Vault, Mackenzie Blain, Cuero, 9, 10-3
6 p.m., Boys 110 Hurdles, Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 9, 14.99
6:20 p.m., Boys 100, Brice Turner, Bay City, 2, 10.49
6:30 p.m., Girls 800 relay, El Campo, 3, 1:43.71
6:30 p.m., Girls 800 relay, Cuero, 8, 1:45.50
6:40 p.m., Boys 800 relay, El Campo, 6, 1:28.66
7:45 p.m., Boys 200, Brice Turner, Bay City, 3, 21.35
7:58 p.m., Girls 1600, Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 3, 5:12.91
7:58 p.m., Girls 1600, Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 8, 5:21.42
Class 3A
9 a.m., Boys Pole Vault, Blake Gordon, Yoakum, T3, 14-0
11:30 a.m., Girls High Jump, Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, T5, 5-2
11:30 a.m., Girls High Jump, Isabella Solis, Karnes City, 9, 5-0
11:30 a.m., Girls Long Jump, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 7, 17-2.75
1 p.m., Girls Triple Jump, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 1, 38-5.5
1 p.m., Girls Triple Jump, Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 3, 37-6.5
1 p.m., Girls Triple Jump: Kyla Hill, Goliad, 5, 37-3.25
1 p.m., Boys Triple Jump: Matthew Davis, Industrial, 4, 46-6
2 p.m., Boys Shot Put, Ryland Weiding, Karnes City, 7, 47-3.5
5 p.m., Girls 400 relay, Edna, 7, 50.00
5:10 p.m., Boys 400 relay, Goliad, 3, 42.59
5:20 p.m., Girls 800, Kila Rodas, Edna, 4, 2:22.44
5:45 p.m., Girls 100 hurdles, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 2, 14.89
5:45 p.m., Girls 100 hurdles, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 3, 15.01
6:25 p.m., Girls 800 relay, Edna, 5, 1:45.85
6:35 p.m., Boys 800 relay, Palacios, 8, 1:30.59
6:45 p.m., Girls 400, Lauren Bond, Goliad, 6, 59.98
6:45 p.m., Girls 400, Brooklin Berger, Yoakum, 9, 1:00.77
6:55 p.m., Boys 400, Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 2, 49.16
6:55 p.m., Boys 400, Kylan Sardinea, Tidehaven, 4, 49.54
7:10 p.m., Girls 300 hurdles, Kyle Hill, Goliad, 1, 43.74
7:10 p.m., Girls 300 hurdles, Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, 2, 43.87
7:20 p.m, Boys 300 hurdles, Jackson Fluitt, Industrial, 6, 40.32
7:30 p.m., Boys 200, Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 22.01, 2
8:20 p.m., Girls 1600 relay, Goliad, 5, 4:06.60
Friday
Class 5A
7:15 p.m., Boys 400, Connor Williams, Victoria West, 9, 50.11
Class 2A
9 a.m., Girls 3200, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 2, 11:58.24
9 a.m., Girls Discus: Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 2, 121-7
9 a.m., Girls Long Jump: Jai’lin King, Refugio, 1, 19-8
9 a.m., Boys Long Jump: Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 1, 23-1.75
9 a.m., Boys Long Jump: Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 3, 22-11
9 a.m., Boys Pole Vault: Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 1, 16-8
11 a.m., Boys Discus: Doug Brooks, Shiner, 149-5
11:30 a.m., Girls High Jump: Jai’lin King, Refugio, T1, 5-5
11:30 a.m., Boys High Jump: Joey Ramirez, Weimar, T2, 6-4
1 p.m., Girls Triple Jump: Jai’lin King, Refugio, 5, 36-9.5
1 p.m., Boys Triple Jump: Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 5, 44-11
5 p.m., Girls 400 relay, Shiner, 5, 50.64
5:10 p.m., Boys 400 relay, Shiner, 4, 42.78
5:10 p.m., Boys 400 relay, Woodsboro, 7, 43.62
5:45 p.m., Girls 100 hurdles, Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 1, 15.03
5:55 p.m., Boys 100 hurdles, Zavien Wills, Refugio, 3, 15.12
6:05 p.m., Girls 100, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 1, 12.34
6:05 p.m., Girls 100, Camille Garcia, Weimar, 2, 12.60
6:05 p.m., Girls 100, Ja’Lai Foster, Ganado, 4, 12.67
6:15 p.m., Boys 100, Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 1, 10.83
6:15 p.m., Boys 100, Ernest Campbell, Refugio, 2, 10.91
6:50 p.m., Boys 800 relay, Shiner, 2, 1:29.51
6:50 p.m., Boys 800 relay, Refugio, 8, 1:31.85
7:10 p.m., Boys 400, Caleb Moore, Woodsboro, 8, 51.50
7:35 p.m., Girls 300 hurdles, Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 2, 46.01
7:45 p.m., Boys 300 hurdles, Zavien Wills, Refugio, 9, 41.32
7:55 p.m., Girls 200, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 2, 25.87
7:55 p.m., Girls 200, Ja’Lai Foster, Ganado, 6, 26.17
8:05 p.m., Boys 200, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 2, 22.14
8:05 p.m., Boys 200, Kalen Barefield, Yorktown, 4, 22.38
8:15 p.m., Girls 1600, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 1, 5:25.35
8:55 p.m., Boys 1600 relay, Shiner, 6, 3:27.48
8:55 p.m., Boys 1600 relay, Refugio, 9, 3:30.87
Saturday
Class 1A
9 a.m., Girls Discus, Danielle Wilson, Nordheim, 6, 113-3
6:30 p.m., Boys 800 relay, Runge, 8, 1:35.50
6:45 p.m., Girls 400, Abygail Tinerjero, Moulton, 7, 1:03.86
7:55 p.m., Boys 1600 relay, Runge, 9, 3:38.75
