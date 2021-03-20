Notifications have been sent to athletic directors for the Victoria Advocate and Advosports.com’s 2021 Varsity Cup awards.
Coaches from each sport may nominate a deserving athlete based on their performance in the community, classroom and sport.
Students must maintain a 3.0 grade-point average and have performed at least 10 hours of community service to be eligible.
The criteria are specified on the nomination form.
Special awards will also be presented to deserving athletes.
Nomination forms are available at advosportsvarsitycup.com/nominate/.
The deadline for fall sports nominations is April 9, and the deadline for spring sports nominations is Aug. 16.
This year’s ceremony will be held virtually on May 25.
