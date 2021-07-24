Victoria Advocate 2021 All-Area Baseball Team
MVP: Ryan Peterson, so. Shiner. 10-0, 2 saves, 52 IP, 108 SO, 1.21 ERA; .387, 7 2B, 41 R, 26 RBIs, 32 SB, .531 OBP.
Pitcher of the Year: Connor Zaruba, jr., Yoakum. 12-3, 74.2 IP, 140 SO, 1.13 ERA.
Offensive Player of the Year: Staton Pakebusch, sr., Yoakum. .443, 7 HR, 3 3B, 10 2B, 14 R, 41 RBIs, .571 OBP.
Defensive Player of the Year: Cash Shows, sr., Shiner. 22 assists, 8 putouts, 1 error, 12-21 caught stealing, .967 fielding percentage; .384, 1 3B, 3 2B, 36 R, 24 RBIs, OBP .521.
Utility Player of the Year: Jordan Kelley, jr., Refugio. 7-0, 47.2 IP, 85 SO, 1.32 ERA; .545, 1 HR, 3 3B, 5 2B, 27 R, 29 RBIs, 27 SB, .613 OBP.
Newcomer of the Year: Dean Poenitzsch, fr., El Campo. 5-0, 27.2 IP, 30 SO, 1.01 ERA; .338, 4 3B, 4 2B, 24 R, 16 RBIs, .430 OBP.
Coach of the Year: Daniel Boedeker, Shiner. Led Shiner to a 33-5 record, District 28-2A championship and its first state tournament appearance since 2004.
First Team
Pitcher: Ty Winkenwerder, sr., Shiner.
Pitcher: Blake Rogers, sr., Industrial.
Pitcher: Seth Hallinger, sr., El Campo.
Reliever: Brady Henke, so., Weimar
Catcher: Kirk Stringham, jr., Calhoun
First Base: Rylan Schindler, sr., Hallettsville.
Second Base: Alex Angerstein, sr., Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Third Base: Sebastian Madera, sr., Calhoun.
Shortstop: Dalton Alford, sr., Calhoun.
Outfield: Kyler Chovanetz, sr., Hallettsville.
Outfield: Jake Payne, sr., Cuero.
Outfield: Ethan Perez, sr., Refugio.
Utility: Trenton Chenard, sr., Weimar
Utility: Austin Schwarz, sr., Cuero
Utility: Xavier Arias, sr., Nixon-Smiley
Designated Hitter: Kevin Koliba, sr., Yoakum.
Designated Hitter: Isaiah Avery, fr., Refugio.
Second Team
Pitcher: Francisco Pena, sr., Bay City.
Pitcher: Lane Benavides, jr., Ganado.
Pitcher: Ayden Gates, so., Falls City.
Reliever: Dawson Orsak, jr., Victoria West
Catcher: Cory Cann, sr., Victoria East.
First Base: Jagger Fishbeck, jr., Weimar.
Second Base: Blake Gordon, sr., Yoakum.
Third Base: Hudson Ervin, so., Weimar
Shortstop: Blake Buzzell, sr., Victoria West.
Outfield: Luke Shaffer, jr., Falls City.
Outfield: Brandt Trlicek, so., Hallettsville.
Outfield: Kolton Graham, sr., Edna
Utility: Jared Shimek, sr., Shiner.
Utility: Drew Wenske, so., Shiner.
Designated Hitter: Jacob Hofauer, sr., Falls City.
Designated Hitter: Kameron Miller, jr. Kenedy.
Designated Hitter: Sean Humes, jr., Shiner St. Paul.
Honorable Mention
Victoria West: Blane Zeplin, Orlando Di Leo.
Victoria East: Kaden Kolle, Brady Parker, Joey Lee.
Victoria St. Joseph: Holden Garcia, Jose Ramos, Hayden Sills, Daniel Knox.
El Campo: Tyler Baklik, Brock Rod, Kaden Alcalais, Jackson David, Reed Jung, Kyle Barosh.
Wharton: Trey Espinosa.
Bay City: Hayden Zbranek, Avery Smith, Kadin Nunez, David Perez.
Calhoun: Gavan Balajka, Sean Flores.
Beeville: Lazzaro Garcia, Trace Fox.
Cuero: Jacob Baker, Caden Lange, Tyler Maroney.
Gonzales: Joe Canales.
Van Vleck: Gunner Gibbens, Payton Brown, Jace McKenzie.
Nixon-Smiley: Orlando Flores, Josiah Montoya.
Karnes City: Ryland Wieding, C.J. Currie.
Yoakum: Slayde Rice, Luke Adamek, Jayden Jones.
Hallettsville: Trace Patek, Preston Amsden.
Industrial: Devin Barr.
Tidehaven: Jordan Duran, Kyrus Saha, Logan Crow.
Edna: Layton Ressman, Cayden Tipton, Devin Kallus.
Palacios: Anthony White.
Goliad: Colby Rosenquest, Lane Schneider.
Shiner: Connor Winkenwerder, A.J. Patek, Bryce Filip, Christian Wagner.
Weimar: Wyatt Lacina, Hunter Price, Clayton Zinnante, Weston Pavlik.
Ganado: Josh Fowler.
Louise: Blayke Yeager, Daylon Machicek.
Flatonia: Reese Ramirez, Taylor O’Reilly.
Schulenburg: Kobi Valchar.
Falls City: Tanner Soliz, Grant Jendrusch, Jaxson Pipes, Cody Arrisola, J.D. Sartwelle, Alex Hofauer.
Refugio: Caleb Hesseltine, Aaron Arredondo, Allen Perez.
Kenedy: Ryland Reyna, Bryan Leal, Jacob Barrientez, J’ren Salais, Nando Vargas.
Woodsboro: Noel Garcia, John Arnim, T.K. Morgan, Luke Poland.
Runge: Daniel Mendoza, Gavin Gutierrez, Jason Aguilar, Ramiro Torres, Troy Reynolds, Sebastian Reyna, Joe Fraga, Daylyn Arigullin.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Trey Daniels, Adam Steffek, Austin Kutac, Brennan Kana, Jordan Bludau.
Shiner St. Paul: Fisher Davis, Austin Davis, Ted Machacek, Jackson Ulcak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.