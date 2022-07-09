MVP
Ryan Peterson, jr., Shiner
- Pitching: 14-0, 0.53 ERA, 79 IP, 151 K.
- Hitting: .541, , 12 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 38 RBIs, 65 R, 38 SB, .632 OBP.
Pitcher of the Year
Connor Zaruba, sr., Yoakum
- Pitching: 9-0, 1.06 ERA, 56.1 IP, 119 K.
Offensive Player of the Year
Drew Wenske, jr., Shiner
- Hitting: .448, 14 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 48 RBIs, 49 R, 37 SB, .548 OBP.
Defensive Player of the Year
Grant Jendrusch, sr., Falls City
- Fielding: .994 fielding percentage, 1 error, 158 putouts, 12 runners caught stealing
Utility Player of the Year
Jordan Kelley, sr., Refugio
- Pitching: 8-3, 1.51 ERA, 69.2 IP, 114 K.
- Hitting: .514, 10 2B, 5 3B, 23 RBIs, 27 R, 18 SB, .595 OBP.
Newcomer of the Year
Titan Targac, fr., Flatonia
- Pitching: 8-3, 1.05 ERA, 53.1 IP, 111 K.
- Hitting: .429, 6 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 23 RBIs, 32 R, 25 SB, .505 OBP.
Coaching Staff of the Year
Daniel Boedeker & Shiner
- Led Comanches to a 34-1 record and second consecutive appearance at the state tournament.
First Team
Pitcher: Brady Parker, sr., Victoria East
Pitcher: Jordan Duran, sr., Tidehaven
Pitcher: Brayden Goode, sr., Yoakum
Pitcher: Clay Martin, sr., Industrial
Pitcher: Brock Rod, jr., El Campo
Reliever: Slayde Rice, sr., Yoakum
Catcher: Dean Poenitzsch, so., El Campo
First Base: A.J. Patek, sr., Shiner
Second Base: Kyle Bartosh, jr., El Campo
Third Base: Logan Crow, sr., Tidehaven
Shortstop: Matthew Davis, sr., Industrial
Outfield: Jorian Wilson, fr., Hallettsville
Outfield: Keenan Hailey, fr., Shiner
Outfield: Tre Robbins, sr., Yoakum
Utility: Brady Henke, sr., Weimar
Designated Hitter: Kam Miller, sr., Kenedy
Designated Hitter: Bryce Rasmussen, jr., El Campo
Second Team
Pitcher: Iann Cobos, jr., Calhoun
Pitcher: Ayden Gates, jr., Falls City
Pitcher: Jerry Rossett, sr., Cuero
Pitcher: Zak Johnson, sr., Shiner St. Paul
Pitcher: Ricky Martinez, fr., Calhoun
Pitcher: Dayton Cliffe, jr., Flatonia
Reliever: Colby Rosenquest, fr., Goliad
Catcher: Zach Garcia, jr., Tidehaven
Catcher: Bryce Nerada, jr., Shiner
First Base: Preston Amsden, sr., Hallettsville
Second Base: Jacob Baker, jr., Cuero
Third Base: Bryce Filip, sr., Shiner
Shortstop: Hunter Baros, so., Victoria East
Outfield: Carson Schuette, fr., Shiner
Outfield: Antwaan Gross, sr., Refugio
Outfield: Justus Trenck, jr., Victoria West
Utility: Dawson Orsak, sr., Victoria West
Designated Hitter: Brandt Patek, so., Cuero
Designated Hitter: Kirk Stringham, sr., Calhoun
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Kaden Kolle, Xavier Ortega, Andrew Rivera, Caden Mozisek, Joey Lee, Grayson Youngblood; Victoria West: Angel Maldonado, Beau Woods; El Campo: Jack Dorotik; Wharton: Kendon Mayberry, Ryan Mendiola; Bay City: Blake MacLennon; Calhoun: Gilbert Saldivar, David Cano, Gavin Balajtka, Vincent Fredericksen; Gonzales: Carson Gattan, Jaren Johnson, Joe Canales, Brady Barfield; Van Vleck: Javion Fuentes, Gunner Gibbens, Jase Hood, Wade Hutson, Jace MacKenzie, Brett Noster; Yoakum: Ethan Franklin, Ty Gordon, Qyion Williams, Will Robbins; Tidehaven: Ricky Rubio, Chance Robinson; Industrial: Carson Kolb, Braxton Warren, Tayte Karl, Aidan Baker; Hallettsville: Trace Patek, Brandt Trlicek; Palacios: Anthony White; Goliad: Lane Schneider; Karnes City: Aiden Schmidt, Gabe Gutierrez; Nixon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez, Orlando Flores; Shiner: Cale Shows; Flatonia: Keyshaun Green, Beck Zimmerman; Weimar: Hudson Ervin, Jagger Fishbeck, Wyatt Lacina, Hunter Price; Ganado: Lane Benavides, Kye Bures-Guerrero; Louise: Blayke Yeager; Kenedy: Nardo Vargas, Ryland Reyna, Daniel Pena, LJ Barrientez, Bryan Leal, Owen Garcia, Logan Salais, Jacob Barrientez; Refugio: Troy Haug, Isaiah Avery; Woodsboro: Luke Poland, Weslee Jachetz, Taggart Silvas, T.K. Morgan; Runge: Gavin Gutierrez, Sebastian Reyna, Joe Fraga; Falls City: Cody Arrisola, JD Sartwelle, Luke Shaffer, Dale Shaffer, Jaxson Pipes, Wesley Molina, Trey Semlinger; Victoria St. Joseph: Victor Nunez; Shiner St. Paul: Fisher Davis, Nate Boedeker; Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Trey Daniels, Tyler Hawkins
