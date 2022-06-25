Co-MVP
Emily Migl, Sr., P/1B, Hallettsville
- 17-2 W-L, 1.5 ERA, .348 BA
Kaylie Olivarez, So., P/1B, Hallettsville
- 17-1 W-L, 1.298 ERA, 164 Ks, .442 BA
Offensive Player of the Year
Skylar Heger, Sr., C, Weimar
- .417 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR
Defensive Player of the Year
Sydney Harvey, Sr., CF, Victoria West
- 50 PO, 6 Asst., .966 FLD, .513 BA, 20 RBI, 21 SB
Pitcher of the Year
Reagan Wick, Jr., Weimar
- 20-7 W-L, 0.87 ERA, 261 K, .394 BA, 22 RBI
Utility Player of the Year
Paeden Vincik, So., P/C/3B/1B, Shiner
- .500 BA, 50 RBI, 10 HR, 1.98 ERA, 18-5 W-L, 140 K, .973 FLD
Newcomer of the Year
Carson Jansky, Fr., 3B, Hallettsville
- .472 BA, 46 RBI, State Championship MVP
Coach of the Year
Callie Kresta, Hallettsville
- Led the Lady Brahmas to their first-ever state championship
Callie Kresta was a member of Hallettsville's first state tournament softball team. Thirteen years later, she helped the Lady Brahmas reach the top in Class 3A.
1st Team
Pitchers
Macy Kolacny, Jr., Ganado
- 15-3, 2.45 ERA, 100 K, .442 BA, 33 RBI
Carlee Bubela, Fr., El Campo
- 2.15 RBI, 130 K
Madilynn Steinmann, So., Yoakum
- 0.95 ERA, .182 Opp. BA,
Catcher
Teresa Olivas, Jr., Shiner
- .426 BA, 46 RBI, .516 OBP
First Base
Jaxyn Bures, So., Ganado
- .451 BA, 28 RBI, .960 FLD
Second Base
Brinley Ramirez, Fr., Shiner
- .472 BA, 25 RBI, 48 SB, .833 FLD
Shortstops
Katarina Zarate, Sr., Victoria West
- .539 BA, 53 RBI, 8 HR
Reagan Johnson, Sr., Falls City
- .830 BA, 48 RBI, 46 SB
Third Base
Alyssa Mendez, Sr., El Campo
- .429 BA, 37 PO, 3 DP, .851 FLD
Outfielders
Courtney Woytek, Sr., Hallettsville
- .508 BA, 66 H
Ja’lai Foster, Jr., Ganado
- .386 BA, 19 RBI, 4 3B
Macie Blakeney, So., Yoakum
- .433 BA, 24 RBI, 23 SB
Utility players
Kate Smith, Sr., Ganado
- .488 BA, 32 RBI, 1.228 OPS
Paige Pavlu, Jr., Weimar
- .306 BA, 37 RBI
Designated Player
Kate Bubela, Sr., El Campo
- .514 BA, 40 RBI, 14 HR
Second team
Pitchers
Haley Noska, So., Hallettsville Sacred Heart; Sydney Green, Sr., Shiner St. Paul
Catchers
Tal Evans, Sr., Victoria East; Sofia Rodriguez, So., St. Joseph
First Base
Maliea Huerta, Sr., Victoria West; Madisyn Bracknell, So., Industrial
Second Base
Daizie Fuentez, Sr., Victoria West; Tamara Otto, Jr., Schulenburg
Shortstop
Laney Doelitsch, Jr., Edna; Madisyn Weempe, Fr., Ganado; Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar
Third Base
Camdyn Lange, So., Cuero; Morgan Gray, Jr., Calhoun
Outfielders
Natalie Koehl, Jr., Industrial; Callie Sevcik, Fr., Shiner; Maleah Galvan, Fr., Tidehaven; Cara Polk, Sr., Palacios; Zoey Johnson, So., Wharton; Faith Villareal, So., Industrial
Utility Players
Hanna Zachary, Fr., Hallettsville; Mylee Soliz, Sr., Falls City; Catherine Graves, So., Palacios
Honorable Mention
West: Alexis James
East: Kelsey Perez, Brooke Escalona
St. Joseph: Aleyna St. Jean, Abby Cantu, Alexa Morris, Katelynn Cuellar, Giana Morris
Calhoun: Andrea Hataway, Azelyn Garcia, Mia Contreras
Cuero: Bromli Watson
Edna: Lainee Ballin, Ja’Shanti Guerra
Gonzales: Jossalyn Estrada, Kamryn Zella, Sarah Padilla
Industrial: Sarah Kolodziejczyk, Ky Kusak, Natalie Powell, Kyliegh Matula
Karnes City: MacKanzie Clark
Palacios: Kynleigh Llanes
Sacred Heart: Ava Lackey, Aracely Guzman
Shiner: Rylee Vancura
St. Paul: Rayleigh Biehunko
Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson, Madison Kacer
Weimar: Taylor Smith
Wharton: Macayla Jackson, Sinahyah Martinez
Woodsboro: Katrina Lopez, Hailey Allen, Tonya Rodriguez
Yoakum: Kylie Velek, Julia Fojt
