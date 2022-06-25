Co-MVP

Emily Migl, Sr., P/1B, Hallettsville

  • 17-2 W-L, 1.5 ERA, .348 BA

Kaylie Olivarez, So., P/1B, Hallettsville

  • 17-1 W-L, 1.298 ERA, 164 Ks, .442 BA

Offensive Player of the Year

Skylar Heger, Sr., C, Weimar

  • .417 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR

Defensive Player of the Year

Sydney Harvey, Sr., CF, Victoria West

  • 50 PO, 6 Asst., .966 FLD, .513 BA, 20 RBI, 21 SB
Pitcher of the Year

Reagan Wick, Jr., Weimar

  • 20-7 W-L, 0.87 ERA, 261 K, .394 BA, 22 RBI

Utility Player of the Year

Paeden Vincik, So., P/C/3B/1B, Shiner

  • .500 BA, 50 RBI, 10 HR, 1.98 ERA, 18-5 W-L, 140 K, .973 FLD

Newcomer of the Year

Carson Jansky, Fr., 3B, Hallettsville

  • .472 BA, 46 RBI, State Championship MVP

Coach of the Year

Callie Kresta, Hallettsville

  • Led the Lady Brahmas to their first-ever state championship

1st Team

Pitchers

Macy Kolacny, Jr., Ganado

  • 15-3, 2.45 ERA, 100 K, .442 BA, 33 RBI

Carlee Bubela, Fr., El Campo

  • 2.15 RBI, 130 K

Madilynn Steinmann, So., Yoakum

  • 0.95 ERA, .182 Opp. BA,

Catcher

Teresa Olivas, Jr., Shiner

  • .426 BA, 46 RBI, .516 OBP

First Base

Jaxyn Bures, So., Ganado

  • .451 BA, 28 RBI, .960 FLD

Second Base

Shiner vs. Weimar softball
Shiner’s Brinley Ramirez moves to bunt during Game 1 of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal series on Thursday evening in Shiner.

Brinley Ramirez, Fr., Shiner

  • .472 BA, 25 RBI, 48 SB, .833 FLD

Shortstops

Katarina Zarate, Sr., Victoria West

  • .539 BA, 53 RBI, 8 HR

Reagan Johnson, Sr., Falls City

  • .830 BA, 48 RBI, 46 SB
Falls City-Refugio softball

Falls City's Reagan Johnson, who has signed her letter of intent to attend Arkansas next season, fires a ball during pre-game warmups at Ladycat Field in Refugio.

Third Base

Alyssa Mendez, Sr., El Campo

  • .429 BA, 37 PO, 3 DP, .851 FLD

Outfielders

Courtney Woytek, Sr., Hallettsville

  • .508 BA, 66 H

Ja’lai Foster, Jr., Ganado

  • .386 BA, 19 RBI, 4 3B

Macie Blakeney, So., Yoakum

  • .433 BA, 24 RBI, 23 SB

Utility players

Ganado vs. Thorndale softball
Ganado’s Kate Smith tries to make contact with a pitch during Saturday’s Game 3 against Thorndale in the Class 2A regional semifinals series at La Grange.

Kate Smith, Sr., Ganado

  • .488 BA, 32 RBI, 1.228 OPS

Paige Pavlu, Jr., Weimar

  • .306 BA, 37 RBI

Designated Player

Kate Bubela, Sr., El Campo

  • .514 BA, 40 RBI, 14 HR

Second team

Pitchers

Haley Noska, So., Hallettsville Sacred Heart; Sydney Green, Sr., Shiner St. Paul

Catchers

Victoria East vs. Victoria West softball
Victoria East’s Tal Evans readies herself for the ball during Thursday’s District 29-5A game against Victoria West at the Youth Sports Complex.

Tal Evans, Sr., Victoria East; Sofia Rodriguez, So., St. Joseph

First Base

Maliea Huerta, Sr., Victoria West; Madisyn Bracknell, So., Industrial

Second Base

Daizie Fuentez, Sr., Victoria West; Tamara Otto, Jr., Schulenburg

Shortstop

Weimar vs. Crawford softball
Weimar’s Malarie Mican dives back to first during the Class 2A semifinal game against Crawford on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Laney Doelitsch, Jr., Edna; Madisyn Weempe, Fr., Ganado; Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar

Third Base

Camdyn Lange, So., Cuero; Morgan Gray, Jr., Calhoun

Outfielders

Natalie Koehl, Jr., Industrial; Callie Sevcik, Fr., Shiner; Maleah Galvan, Fr., Tidehaven; Cara Polk, Sr., Palacios; Zoey Johnson, So., Wharton; Faith Villareal, So., Industrial

Utility Players

Hanna Zachary, Fr., Hallettsville; Mylee Soliz, Sr., Falls City; Catherine Graves, So., Palacios

Honorable Mention

West: Alexis James

East: Kelsey Perez, Brooke Escalona

St. Joseph: Aleyna St. Jean, Abby Cantu, Alexa Morris, Katelynn Cuellar, Giana Morris

Calhoun: Andrea Hataway, Azelyn Garcia, Mia Contreras

Cuero: Bromli Watson

Edna: Lainee Ballin, Ja’Shanti Guerra

Gonzales: Jossalyn Estrada, Kamryn Zella, Sarah Padilla

Industrial: Sarah Kolodziejczyk, Ky Kusak, Natalie Powell, Kyliegh Matula

Karnes City: MacKanzie Clark

Palacios: Kynleigh Llanes

Sacred Heart: Ava Lackey, Aracely Guzman

Shiner: Rylee Vancura

St. Paul: Rayleigh Biehunko

Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson, Madison Kacer

Weimar: Taylor Smith

Wharton: Macayla Jackson, Sinahyah Martinez

Woodsboro: Katrina Lopez, Hailey Allen, Tonya Rodriguez

Yoakum: Kylie Velek, Julia Fojt

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

