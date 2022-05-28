Track Athletes of the Year

Brice Turner, jr., Bay City

Won the Class 4A 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state meet. Ran the anchor leg on the 400-meter relay team that finished sixth at the state meet. Scored 20.5 points at state meet. Had the fastest time in the area in the boys 100 and 200.

Ernest Campbell, so., Refugio

Won the Class 2A 100-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400- and 800-meter relays at the state meet. The 800 relay set a state record. Scored 20 points at the state meet and helped Refugio win its first team championship since 2001. Refugio had the fastest time in the area in the boys 400 relay.

Kyla Hill, so., Goliad

Won the Class 3A triple jump, the 300-meter hurdles and ran the anchor leg on the winning 800-meter relay team at the state meet. Also ran a leg on the 400-meter relay team that finished third at the state meet. Scored 28 points at the state meet to help Goliad finish third in the team standings. Had the fastest time in the area in the girls 100-meter hurdles and the best mark in the long jump and triple jump. Goliad had the fastest time in the area in the 400 and 800 relays.

Field Athletes of the Year

Doug Brooks, sr., Shiner

Finished second at the state meet in the Class 2A discus and shot put. Scored 16 points at the state meet. Had the best marks in the area in the boys discus and shot put.

Anthony Meacham, sr., Woodsboro

Won the Class 2A pole vault at the state meet for the third time (the 2020 state meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Owns the state record of 17 feet in the Class 2A pole vault.

Ali Janecka, sr., Flatonia

Won the Class 2A discus at the state meet. Had the best mark in the area in the girls discus.

Newcomers of the Year

Ciara Tilley, fr., Refugio

Finished second in the Class 2A shot put at the state meet. Had the best mark in the area in the girls shot put.

Oliver Miles, so., El Campo

Finished second in the Class 4A triple jump at the state meet. Had the best mark in the area in the boys triple jump.

Coach of the Year

Adam Spiegleman, Refugio

Led the Refugio boys to the Class 2A state championship with 77 points in his first season as head coach. The state title was the Bobcats’ 11th and first since 2001.

All-Area Team

(Athletes selected in one individual event)

Boys

100-meter dash: LeBron Johnson, sr., Cuero

200-meter dash: DK Ward, sr., El Campo

400-meter dash: JaCorric Allen, fr., Wharton

800-meter run: Nick Rodriguez, sr., St. Joseph

1,600-meter run: Antonio Martinez, jr., Louise

3,200-meter run: Alan Baez, so., Ganado

110-meter hurdles: Jackson Fluitt, sr., Industrial

300-meter hurdles: Reese Ruhnke, sr., Goliad

400-meter relay: Refugio

800-meter relay: Cuero

1,600-meter relay: Refugio

Long jump: Rueben Owens, jr., El Campo

Shot put: Xavier Perez, jr., Palacios

Discus: Tre Robbins, sr., Yoakum

Triple jump: Matthew Davis, sr., Industrial

High jump: Jerrick Beaver, jr., Karnes City

Pole vault: Tanner Woodring, jr., Industrial

Girls

100-meter dash: Peyton Oliver, jr., Refugio

200-meter dash: Mary Johnson, fr., Tidehaven

400-meter dash: Kylie Goad, sr., Wharton

800-meter run: Kila Rodas, sr., Edna

1,600-meter run: Jada Johnson, sr., Beeville

3,200-meter run: Kate Simons, fr., Industrial

100-meter hurdles: Ashley Wood, fr., Goliad

300-meter hurdles: Reagan Johnson, sr., Falls City

400-meter relay: Goliad

800-meter relay: Goliad

1,600-meter relay: Edna

Long jump: Addison Zamzow, so., Goliad

Shot put: Emagen Styra, sr., Nordheim

Discus: Iris Dewitt, so., Bay City

Triple jump: Jayana Phillips, fr., Yoakum

High jump: Jaiden Robinson, sr., Karnes City

Pole vault: Kyleigh Matula, jr., Industrial

Honorable Mention

Boys

100-meter dash: Logan Garis, Victoria East; Caleb Ybarra, St. Joseph; 200-meter dash: J. Henry Moore, Refugio; 400-meter dash: Bryan Thomas, Palacios; Ke’Maurion Le’Day, Bay City; 800-meter run: Kameron Mitchell, Wharton; 1,600-meter run: Lucas Falcon, Victoria East; 3,200-meter run: Angel Campos, Bay City; Ashton Richter, Victoria West; 110-meter hurdles: Hendrick Hundl, El Campo; Nunu Wilson, Weimar; 300-meter hurdles: Logan Cooper, Victoria West; Chai Whitmire, Refugio; Tyler Bishop, Shiner; 400-meter relay: Cuero, Yoakum, Bay City, El Campo; 800-meter relay: Refugio, El Campo, Yoakum; 1,600-meter relay: Palacios; Long jump: Dalton Brooks, Shiner; Jordan Kelley, Refugio; Shot put: Kobe Burton, Flatonia; Kerry North, El Campo; Discus: Albernie North, El Campo; Triple jump: Aaron Martinez, Calhoun; Antwaan Gross, Refugio; Anthony White, Palacios; High jump: Caleb Washington, Beeville; Matthew Jackson, Victoria East; Keanu Anthony, Schulenburg; Pole vault: Layton Niemann, Woodsboro.

Girls

100-meter dash: C’Niaha Randle, Victoria East; Carrah Davis, Beeville; 200-meter dash: Mauryana Dasilva, Cuero; 400-meter dash: Riley Haug, Refugio; Brooklin Berger, Yoakum; 800-meter run: Brooke Cerny, Shiner St. Paul; Phoebe Huang, Calhoun; Riley Rainosek, Shiner; 1,600-meter run: Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck; Erin Rivas, Beeville; Elise Bullock, Industrial; 3,200-meter run: Estefania Colchado, Moulton; 100-meter hurdles: Brooke Kirchner, Calhoun; Jaida Gonzales, Beeville; Arianna Tupa, Edna; 300-meter hurdles: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner; 400-meter relay: Cuero, Edna, Shiner, Victoria East; 800-meter relay: Victoria East, Victoria West, Cuero, Yoakum; 1,600-meter relay: Yoakum, Shiner; Long jump: Eh Paw-Paw, Calhoun; Malaria Mican, Weimar; Shot put: Kyra Davis, Beeville; Cayla Albers, Falls City; Kenna Kubenka, Hallettsville; Kirsten Smith, Yoakum; Discus: Kailey Boedeker, Shiner; Cassidy Brown, Edna; Triple jump: Ashlyn Wizenreid, Van Vleck; Kaydence Menchaca, Beeville; High jump: Ashlyn Pesek, Shiner St. Paul; Paisley Janssen, Cuero; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Chesney Machacek, Shiner; Pole vault: Abbey Dreier, Cuero; Taryann Ackley, Goliad; Brooke Warzecha, Industrial; Sophia Hinojosa, Industrial.