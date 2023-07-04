All-Area Team
Male Track Athlete of the Year: Ernest Campbell, jr., Refugio
- Won the 100-meter dash in Class 2A record time of 10.22 at the state meet. Has won the 100 at the state meet for three straight years. Won the 200-meter dash at the state meet in his first attempt in a time of 20.92. Ran the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay (41.95) at the state meet. Had the fastest area time in 100- and 200-meter dashes, both coming at the state meet.
Female Track Athletes of the Year: Peyton Oliver, sr., Refugio & Kyla Hill, jr., Goliad
- Oliver: Won the 100-meter dash at Class 2A state meet in a time of 11.99, and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay (48.16). Had the fastest area time (11.87) in the 100-meter dash. Will run track at Houston Christian University.
- Hill: Qualified for the Class 3A state meet in five events and scored 24 points. Won the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet in a time of 42.35, and finished third in 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.33. Had the fastest area time in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, both coming at the state meet. Had the area’s best long jump (19-1.5).
Male Field Athlete of the Year: Oliver Miles, jr., El Campo
- Won the Class 4A triple jump at the state meet with a leap of 50-10, the best in the area.
Female Field Athlete of the Year: Kayla Albers, jr., Falls City
- Won the shot put at the state meet with a throw of 40-3, the best in the area. Also finished fifth (123-8) in the discus at the state meet.
Male Newcomer of the Year: Braylon Johnson, jr., Falls City.
- Qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash. Had the third-fastest time in the area (10.68) in the 100, and ran a leg on the 400 relay that had the fourth-best time (42.92) in the area.
Female Newcomer of the Year: Emeree Dasilva, fr., Cuero
- Qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay. Had the area’s third-best time (12.12) in the 100, and the 400 relay had the area’s best time (47.94), both coming at the state meet.
Boys Coach of the Year: Adam Spiegleman, Refugio
- Led the Bobcats to their second consecutive Class 2A state championship with 68 points. Refugio also won district, area and regional championships.
Girls Coach of the Year: Katie Green, Refugio.
- Led the Lady Cats to a Class 2A state tri-championship with 32 points. Refugio won district and area championships.
Boys
100-meter dash: Hezekiah McDow, jr., Goliad
200-meter dash: Anthony White, sr., Palacios
400-meter dash: Jaccoric Allen, so., Wharton
800-meter dash: Kameron Mitchell, sr., Wharton
1,600-meter run: Alan Baez, jr., Ganado
3,200-meter run: Angel Campos, sr., Bay City
110-meter hurdles: Collin Gomez, sr., Beeville
300-meter hurdles: Cord Zamzow, fr., Goliad
400-meter relay: Refugio
800-meter relay: Hallettsville
1,600-meter relay: Wharton
Long jump: Dalton Brooks, sr., Shiner
Shot put: Xavier Perez, sr., Palacios
Discus: Caden Reagan, jr., Goliad
Triple jump: Braylon Williams, jr., Bay City
Pole vault: Tanner Woodring, sr., Industrial
Girls
100-meter dash: Marina Balboa, jr., Victoria St. Joseph
200-meter dash: Madison Holmes, fr., El Campo
400-meter dash: Brooke Cerny, jr., Shiner St. Paul
800-meter run: Phoebe Huang, sr., Calhoun
1,600-meter run: Erin Rivas, jr., Beeville
3,200-meter run: Kate Simons, so., Industrial
100-meter hurdles: Harper Green, fr., Beeville
300-meter hurdles: Ashley Wood, so., Goliad
400-meter relay: Cuero
800-meter relay: Goliad
1,600-meter relay: Goliad
Long jump: Mary Johnson, so., Tidehaven
Shot put: Averie Barefield, jr., Gators
Discus: Iris Dewitt, jr., Bay City
Triple jump: Jayana Phillips, so., Yoakum
High jump: Paisley Janssen, so., Cuero
Pole vault: Chayse Wernli, fr., Woodsboro
Honorable Mention
Boys
100: Caleb Ybarra, St. Joseph; Ayden Joe, Yorktown. 200: Nijahrell Prater, Victoria East; Tony Hensley, Calhoun; Damarion Austin, Hallettsville; Zach Taylor, Yoakum. 400: J. Henry Moore, Refugio. 800: Nick Rodriguez, Victoria St. Joseph. 1,600: Antonio Martinez, Louise; 3,200: Juan Martinez, Bay City; 110 hurdles: Tyler Respondek, Yorktown; Lamont Franklin, Goliad; Trent Brown, Shiner St. Paul. 300 hurdles: Logan Cooper, Victoria West; Chai Whitmire, Refugio. 400 relay: Yoakum, Hallettsville, Falls City, Bay City; 800 relay: Wharton, Victoria East, Bay City, Yoakum; 1,600 relay: Refugio; Falls City; Beeville. Long jump: Matthew Jackson, Victoria East. Shot put: Kobe Burton, Flatonia; Robert Myers, Rice Consolidated. Discus: Zachary Charanza, Flatonia. Triple jump: Rashaun Sidney, Hallettsville. Pole vault: Layton Niemann, Woodsboro.
Girls
100: JeLeah Curtis, Shiner; Keona Wells, El Campo. 200: Addison Zamzow, Goliad; C’niaha Randle, Victoria East; Mauryann Dasilva, Cuero; 400: JaMya Wright, Shiner; Riley Haug, Refugio. 800: Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck. 1,600: Jada Johnson, Beeville; 3,200: Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville. 100 hurdles: Brooke Kirchner, Calhoun. 300 hurdles: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner. 400 relay: Refugio, Goliad. 800 relay: Cuero, Victoria East, El Campo. 1,600 relay: Shiner, Falls City, Edna. Long jump: Briley Rother, Hallettsville; Discus: Cassidy Brown, Edna; Triple jump: Kamryn Kestler, Calhoun; Jayla Hessler, Yoakum; Jazmyn Howard, Refugio. High jump: Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Ashlyn Pesek, Shiner St. Paul; Pole vault: Kyleigh Matula, Industrial; Brooke Warzecha, Industrial.
(Athletes selected in one individual event)