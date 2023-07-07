Twenty-nine area athletes have earned spots on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team, voted on by media members across the state.
In 2A, 25 area athletes earned spots on the all-state list with Weimar head coach Roger Maupin earning coach of the year honors.
Alongside Maupin, the state champion Wildcats had two players make first-team all-state. Two players earn second-team honors, and three players make the third-team.
Pitcher Reagan Wick and designated hitter Kaelyn earned first-team honors for their efforts in the state championship run. First baseman Taylor Smith and second baseman Hannah Fisbeck made the second-team, and catcher Paige Pavlu, third baseman Kylie Helcamp and outfielder Izzy Reeves on the third-team rounded out Weimar’s contribution to the all-state roster.
Shiner also contributed to the the 2A all-state team with first baseman Rylee Vancura earning a first team nod, catcher Paeden Vincik earning second-team honors and second baseman Brinley Ramirez making the third-team.
Ganado outfielder Isabelle Adrian earned second-team honors and 14 2A athletes earned the honorable mention distinction.
On the mound Ganado’s Macy Kolacny, Shiner’s Lauren Springfield, Refugio’s Alexia Sanchez and Woodsboro’s Sidney Castillo all earned an honorable mention. Woodsboro catcher Hailey Allen joined the honorable mention list alongside her pitcher. Both of Ganado’s corner infielders, first baseman Jaxyn Bures and third baseman Chloe Gresham earned an honorable mention. Shortstop Madisyn Weempe rounded out Ganado’s contribution to the all-state team.
Shortstop’s Kaylor Freeman from Refugio and Adelynn Siegel from Shiner got an honor mention. In the outfield Chadriana Callis and Melissa DeLeon from Refugio and Woodsboro Cristyana Tully earned the honorable mention.
In 3A, two Hallettsville outfielders earned the all-state accolade. Ella Amsden earned the first team honor and her teammate Hannah Zachary picked up an honorable mention nod.
In 4A, it was El Campo shortstop Kate Bubela and outfielder Keona Wells who each earned the second team distinction.
The full 2A, 3A and 4A teams are listed below.
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Teresa Flores Lentz, Corpus Christi Calallen
Player of the Year: Hadi Fults, Bullard
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hadi Fults, Bullard; Jordyn Thibodeauz, CC Calallen Macey Jones, Decatur
Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty
First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas
Second base: Kyndall Witt, Spring Hill
Third base: Alaunah Almaraz, CC Calallen
Shortstop: Megan Geyer, CC Calallen
Utility: Cadence Chambliess, Godley
Outfield: Bailee Stack, Liberty; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Anberlin O’Dell, Canyon Randall
DP/DH: Maddie Moise, Burnet
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Makala Smith, Needville; Delaney Gray, Spring Hill; Ava Hernandez, Alice
Catcher: Chloe Constantino, Levelland
First base: Brooke Boyd, Burkburnett
Second base: Lexi Rosillo, Robinson
Third base: Brylee Merrick, Monahans
Shortstop: Kate Bubela, El Campo
Utility: Baylee Sales, Mabank
Outfield: Saydi Mandez, Levelland; Deeandra Maldonado, Alice; Keona Wells, El Campo
DP/DH: Chandi Johnson, Columbia
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Mya Cherry, Aubrey; Brynli Dunkin, Aubrey; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett
Catcher: Aaliyah Chairez, Dumas
First base: Gabriella Chapa, Alice
Second base: Ryanne Murphree, Decatur
Third base: Reese Evans, Liberty
Shortstop: Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville
Utility: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville
Outfield: Havannah Holmes, Kaufman; Journey Denton, Burnet; McKinley Daniels, Pampa
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Avery Holland, Fredericksburg; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard; Chloe Ellis, Gateway Prep; Natalee Gray, Burkburnett; Hilary Barnet, Devine; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Alyssa Castillo, Community; Raelynn Van Zee, Robinson
Catcher: Camryan Guthrie, Burnet; Audryna Almarez, CC Calallen; Cristela Trevino, Alice
First base: Abby Mosley, Decatur
Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard; Keeli Fuller, Aubrey
Shortstop: Kirstin Malone, Bullard; Tamia Cherry, Aubrey; Merigrace Cantu, Alice; Janessa Martinez, Zapata; Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk
Utility: Lauren Garcia, Canyon Randall; Natalie Coronado, Levelland; Kai Hudson, Mabank
Outfield: Hailee Cooper, La Grange; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill; Reagan Dyer, Pampa; Ciara Valadez, Alice; Katelynn Lewis, Columbia; Tessa Smith, Carthage
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Alexander Orosco, Coahoma
Player of the Year: Hannah Wells, Coahoma
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Madi Doty, Grandview; Cambree Oakes, Rains
Catcher: Mia Clemmer, Coahoma
First base: Bella Jeter, Grandview
Second base: Taylor Reyes, Santa Gertrudis Academy
Third base: Mickyna Lindsey, Mildred
Shortstop: Adi Mireles, Santa Gertrudis Academy
Utility: Kinsley Birdwell, Hooks
Outfield: Ella Amsden, Hallettsville; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Sydney Shiller, Jourdanton
DP/DH: Madison Lewis, Hooks
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard
Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk
First base: Izzy De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis Academy
Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro
Third base: Abby Howell, Bushland
Shortstop: Jaley James, Grandview
Utility: Keegan Mayhue, West
Outfield: Alexxis Moreno, Santa Gertrudis Academy; Avery Songer, Rains; Baylor Wright, Coahoma
DP/DH: Shae’Leigh Johnson, Hughes Springs
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Hailey Sralik, Jourdanton; Trinity Oden, Queen City
Catcher: Londyn Carroll, Eastland
First base: Miah Corona, Troy
Second base: Brenna Turbeville, Queen City
Third base: Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview
Shortstop: Maddie Honea, West
Utility: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield
Outfield: Sydney Mann, Grandview; Camryn Milam, Tatum; Sydney Linn, Holliday
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Taylor Gillispie, Troup; Addison Lindemann, Holliday; Kaylee Cuevas, Teague; Izzy Garcia, Troy
Catcher: Riley Lowrey, Hughes Springs; Kylie Grafa, Grandview; Lily Garcia, Troy; Emma Knight, Rains
Second base: Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; K.K. Moore, Grandview; Charlee Sanches, Orangefield
Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains; Kinley Marek, Holliday
Shortstop: Lynzee Hague, Rains; Mikyla Shires, Shallowater; Yanyah Acevedo, Tatum
Utility: Shelby Seaberry, Jacksboro; Lacy Fletcher, Arp
Outfield: Shae Lang, Coahoma; Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma; Marti Lewis, Grand Saline; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Kaedyn Lee, Coahoma; Hannah Zachary, Hallettsville; Zoey Greenwood, Hooks; Gracie Cates, Edgewood
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Roger Maupin, Weimar
Player of the Year: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kenzie Jones, Crawford
Catcher: Emalee Duniven, Hamlin
First base: Rylee Vancura, Shiner
Second base: Kennedy Guardiola, Reisel
Third base: Reaghan Carlson, Thorndale
Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford
Utility: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond
Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada; Addie Cox, Crawford
DP/DH: Kaelyn Williams, Weimar
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Emma Follis, Stamford; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point
Catcher: Paeden Vincik, Shiner
First base: Taylor Smith, Weimar
Second base: Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar
Third base: Brynna Banks, Frost
Shortstop: Savanna Pogue, Crawford
Utility: Katie Allen, Latexo
Outfield: Sadi Kasowski, Bremond; Dani Zavala, Floydada; Isabelle Adrian, Ganado
DP/DH: Judah Van Rijn, Como-Pickton
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Kyleigh Benton, Riesel; Cadence Yocom, Ralls; (tie) Skylar Ramos, Riveria Kaufer; Ella Hudson, Italy
Catcher: Paige Pavlu, Weimar
First base: Tattum Hill, Dawson
Second base: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner
Third base: Kylie Helmcamp, Weimar
Shortstop: Analise Perez, Floydada
Utility: Haylee Clevenger, Booker
Outfield: Izzy Reeves, Weimar; Layla Oliver, Mart; Emily Patterson, Stamford
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville; Macy Kolancy, Ganado; Chani Sonntag, Cooper; Landree Martin, Groveton; Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond; Lauren Springfield, Shiner; Alexia Sanchez, Refugio; Sidney Castillo, Woodsboro
Catcher: Addison Monk,Como-Pickton; Mattie Wilkie, Granger; Brynlee Berend, Alvord; Kinley Cate, Italy; Hailey Allen, Woodsboro
First base: Sarah Corley, Como-Pickton; Raelynn Johnson, Thrall; Jaxyn Bures, Ganado
Second base: Ashlyn Jarosek, Thrall; Kayla Nobles, Overton; Ireland Sutton, Italy
Third base: Gracie Thompson, Como-Pickton; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; Macey Cooper, Italy; Chloe Gresham, Ganado; Tonya Rodriguez, Woodsboro
Shortstop: Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare; Kaylor Freeman, Refugio; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Landri Pick, Riesel; Adelynn Siegel, Shiner; Madisyn Weempe, Ganado
Utility: Lauren Woodard, Latezo; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson; Sonora Flowers, Honey Grove; Marianna Silva, Junction
Outfield: Jordyn Warren,Hawkins; Natalie Nicol,Latexo; Charles Padilla, Italy; Chadriana Callis, Refugio; Melissa DeLeon, Refugio; Tayce Baker, Bruceville-Eddy; Christyana Tully, Woodsboro