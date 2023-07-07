Rylee Vancura
Shiner’s Rylee Vancura earned first team honors in the TSWA all-state team.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Twenty-nine area athletes have earned spots on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team, voted on by media members across the state.

In 2A, 25 area athletes earned spots on the all-state list with Weimar head coach Roger Maupin earning coach of the year honors.

Alongside Maupin, the state champion Wildcats had two players make first-team all-state. Two players earn second-team honors, and three players make the third-team.

Pitcher Reagan Wick and designated hitter Kaelyn earned first-team honors for their efforts in the state championship run. First baseman Taylor Smith and second baseman Hannah Fisbeck made the second-team, and catcher Paige Pavlu, third baseman Kylie Helcamp and outfielder Izzy Reeves on the third-team rounded out Weimar’s contribution to the all-state roster.

Shiner also contributed to the the 2A all-state team with first baseman Rylee Vancura earning a first team nod, catcher Paeden Vincik earning second-team honors and second baseman Brinley Ramirez making the third-team.

Ganado outfielder Isabelle Adrian earned second-team honors and 14 2A athletes earned the honorable mention distinction.

On the mound Ganado’s Macy Kolacny, Shiner’s Lauren Springfield, Refugio’s Alexia Sanchez and Woodsboro’s Sidney Castillo all earned an honorable mention. Woodsboro catcher Hailey Allen joined the honorable mention list alongside her pitcher. Both of Ganado’s corner infielders, first baseman Jaxyn Bures and third baseman Chloe Gresham earned an honorable mention. Shortstop Madisyn Weempe rounded out Ganado’s contribution to the all-state team.

Shortstop’s Kaylor Freeman from Refugio and Adelynn Siegel from Shiner got an honor mention. In the outfield Chadriana Callis and Melissa DeLeon from Refugio and Woodsboro Cristyana Tully earned the honorable mention.

In 3A, two Hallettsville outfielders earned the all-state accolade. Ella Amsden earned the first team honor and her teammate Hannah Zachary picked up an honorable mention nod.

In 4A, it was El Campo shortstop Kate Bubela and outfielder Keona Wells who each earned the second team distinction.

The full 2A, 3A and 4A teams are listed below.

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Teresa Flores Lentz, Corpus Christi Calallen

Player of the Year: Hadi Fults, Bullard

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hadi Fults, Bullard; Jordyn Thibodeauz, CC Calallen Macey Jones, Decatur

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas

Second base: Kyndall Witt, Spring Hill

Third base: Alaunah Almaraz, CC Calallen

Shortstop: Megan Geyer, CC Calallen

Utility: Cadence Chambliess, Godley

Outfield: Bailee Stack, Liberty; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Anberlin O’Dell, Canyon Randall

DP/DH: Maddie Moise, Burnet

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Makala Smith, Needville; Delaney Gray, Spring Hill; Ava Hernandez, Alice

Catcher: Chloe Constantino, Levelland

First base: Brooke Boyd, Burkburnett

Second base: Lexi Rosillo, Robinson

Third base: Brylee Merrick, Monahans

Shortstop: Kate Bubela, El Campo

Utility: Baylee Sales, Mabank

Outfield: Saydi Mandez, Levelland; Deeandra Maldonado, Alice; Keona Wells, El Campo

DP/DH: Chandi Johnson, Columbia

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Mya Cherry, Aubrey; Brynli Dunkin, Aubrey; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett

Catcher: Aaliyah Chairez, Dumas

First base: Gabriella Chapa, Alice

Second base: Ryanne Murphree, Decatur

Third base: Reese Evans, Liberty

Shortstop: Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville

Utility: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville

Outfield: Havannah Holmes, Kaufman; Journey Denton, Burnet; McKinley Daniels, Pampa

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Avery Holland, Fredericksburg; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard; Chloe Ellis, Gateway Prep; Natalee Gray, Burkburnett; Hilary Barnet, Devine; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Alyssa Castillo, Community; Raelynn Van Zee, Robinson

Catcher: Camryan Guthrie, Burnet; Audryna Almarez, CC Calallen; Cristela Trevino, Alice

First base: Abby Mosley, Decatur

Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard; Keeli Fuller, Aubrey

Shortstop: Kirstin Malone, Bullard; Tamia Cherry, Aubrey; Merigrace Cantu, Alice; Janessa Martinez, Zapata; Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk

Utility: Lauren Garcia, Canyon Randall; Natalie Coronado, Levelland; Kai Hudson, Mabank

Outfield: Hailee Cooper, La Grange; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill; Reagan Dyer, Pampa; Ciara Valadez, Alice; Katelynn Lewis, Columbia; Tessa Smith, Carthage

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Alexander Orosco, Coahoma

Player of the Year: Hannah Wells, Coahoma

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Madi Doty, Grandview; Cambree Oakes, Rains

Catcher: Mia Clemmer, Coahoma

First base: Bella Jeter, Grandview

Second base: Taylor Reyes, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Third base: Mickyna Lindsey, Mildred

Shortstop: Adi Mireles, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Utility: Kinsley Birdwell, Hooks

Outfield: Ella Amsden, Hallettsville; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Sydney Shiller, Jourdanton

DP/DH: Madison Lewis, Hooks

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard

Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk

First base: Izzy De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro

Third base: Abby Howell, Bushland

Shortstop: Jaley James, Grandview

Utility: Keegan Mayhue, West

Outfield: Alexxis Moreno, Santa Gertrudis Academy; Avery Songer, Rains; Baylor Wright, Coahoma

DP/DH: Shae’Leigh Johnson, Hughes Springs

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Hailey Sralik, Jourdanton; Trinity Oden, Queen City

Catcher: Londyn Carroll, Eastland

First base: Miah Corona, Troy

Second base: Brenna Turbeville, Queen City

Third base: Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview

Shortstop: Maddie Honea, West

Utility: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

Outfield: Sydney Mann, Grandview; Camryn Milam, Tatum; Sydney Linn, Holliday

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Taylor Gillispie, Troup; Addison Lindemann, Holliday; Kaylee Cuevas, Teague; Izzy Garcia, Troy

Catcher: Riley Lowrey, Hughes Springs; Kylie Grafa, Grandview; Lily Garcia, Troy; Emma Knight, Rains

Second base: Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; K.K. Moore, Grandview; Charlee Sanches, Orangefield

Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains; Kinley Marek, Holliday

Shortstop: Lynzee Hague, Rains; Mikyla Shires, Shallowater; Yanyah Acevedo, Tatum

Utility: Shelby Seaberry, Jacksboro; Lacy Fletcher, Arp

Outfield: Shae Lang, Coahoma; Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma; Marti Lewis, Grand Saline; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Kaedyn Lee, Coahoma; Hannah Zachary, Hallettsville; Zoey Greenwood, Hooks; Gracie Cates, Edgewood

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Roger Maupin, Weimar

Player of the Year: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kenzie Jones, Crawford

Catcher: Emalee Duniven, Hamlin

First base: Rylee Vancura, Shiner

Second base: Kennedy Guardiola, Reisel

Third base: Reaghan Carlson, Thorndale

Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford

Utility: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada; Addie Cox, Crawford

DP/DH: Kaelyn Williams, Weimar

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Emma Follis, Stamford; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point

Catcher: Paeden Vincik, Shiner

First base: Taylor Smith, Weimar

Second base: Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

Third base: Brynna Banks, Frost

Shortstop: Savanna Pogue, Crawford

Utility: Katie Allen, Latexo

Outfield: Sadi Kasowski, Bremond; Dani Zavala, Floydada; Isabelle Adrian, Ganado

DP/DH: Judah Van Rijn, Como-Pickton

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Kyleigh Benton, Riesel; Cadence Yocom, Ralls; (tie) Skylar Ramos, Riveria Kaufer; Ella Hudson, Italy

Catcher: Paige Pavlu, Weimar

First base: Tattum Hill, Dawson

Second base: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner

Third base: Kylie Helmcamp, Weimar

Shortstop: Analise Perez, Floydada

Utility: Haylee Clevenger, Booker

Outfield: Izzy Reeves, Weimar; Layla Oliver, Mart; Emily Patterson, Stamford

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville; Macy Kolancy, Ganado; Chani Sonntag, Cooper; Landree Martin, Groveton; Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond; Lauren Springfield, Shiner; Alexia Sanchez, Refugio; Sidney Castillo, Woodsboro

Catcher: Addison Monk,Como-Pickton; Mattie Wilkie, Granger; Brynlee Berend, Alvord; Kinley Cate, Italy; Hailey Allen, Woodsboro

First base: Sarah Corley, Como-Pickton; Raelynn Johnson, Thrall; Jaxyn Bures, Ganado

Second base: Ashlyn Jarosek, Thrall; Kayla Nobles, Overton; Ireland Sutton, Italy

Third base: Gracie Thompson, Como-Pickton; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; Macey Cooper, Italy; Chloe Gresham, Ganado; Tonya Rodriguez, Woodsboro

Shortstop: Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare; Kaylor Freeman, Refugio; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Landri Pick, Riesel; Adelynn Siegel, Shiner; Madisyn Weempe, Ganado

Utility: Lauren Woodard, Latezo; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson; Sonora Flowers, Honey Grove; Marianna Silva, Junction

Outfield: Jordyn Warren,Hawkins; Natalie Nicol,Latexo; Charles Padilla, Italy; Chadriana Callis, Refugio; Melissa DeLeon, Refugio; Tayce Baker, Bruceville-Eddy; Christyana Tully, Woodsboro

