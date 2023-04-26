Wednesday afternoon was a long time coming for three Victoria East athletes.
Seniors Evelyn Garcia, Yaritza Avila and Juan Rojas all committed to continue their soccer careers at Wiley College in the Victoria East gym.
“I’m very excited. It’s something that I’ve worked for, and I knew that I wanted to do,” Garcia said. “I’ve been playing since I was three, so it was something that I knew I wanted to do after high school.”
Garcia, who was a four-year letterman for the Lady Titans, recorded three goals and five assists this past season. She was also named first-team All-District for the past two seasons.
Her teammate, Avila, played on varsity for three years and was named first-team All-District in 2022. The future first generation college student was also named to the Academic All-District teams the past three years and the Academic All-State team in 2023.
“I’m the first one in my family ever to receive a soccer scholarship for any type of athletics,” Avila said. “All my family has grown around soccer, we’ve all been athletes and I’m the first one.”
Rojas, the lone boys player, was just as excited to sign to the college in Marshall.
“It’s a dream honestly. This is all I could have ever asked for since I started playing soccer my freshman year,” he said. “This is all I’ve ever wanted, to commit to a school, so it’s honestly a great feeling.”
Rojas credits the support he received during the past four years at East as to why he is able to play on the next level.
“I progressed tremendously with the coach that I have and the teammates that I have throughout the seasons,” he said. “The past and the present players they helped me develop a lot as a person and as a player.”