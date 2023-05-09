Three of Victoria West’s top senior athletes made their commitment to play at the next level official Tuesday morning.

Lady Warrior softball star Zariah Bingham signed her letter of intent to play at Texas A&M International in Laredo.

Bingham, who was a big part of the Lady Warriors’ run to the regional final in 2022, missed her entire senior season with an injury. However, she will be ready for action next Spring.

“Physically and mentally missing this season was really tough on me, but I have a really great group of people around me that helped me through everything,” Bingham said. “I’m so ready to get back on the field. I’m really ready.”

Another former Lady Warrior athletic star will be taking her talents to the next level is Leilani Green, who will recognize her college basketball dreams at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

Leilani Green drive Victoria West’s Leilani Green heads toward the basket in a game during Victoria East in the 2022-23 season.

Green wanted to get out of her comfort zone when going to play basketball at the next level, and when Centre came with a scholarship offer it was something that she could not turn down.

“I went on three or four other visits, but this school feels perfect and now that we’re here I’m just trying not to stress too much and I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity.” Green said. “I’m a team player and I want to bond with the team and hopefully help them bring a championship home.”

Jackson Hodge will be continuing his basketball career at Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas. Hodge is a three-year letterman at West, and was part of three Warrior playoff appearances and three postseason wins.

“I think (Central Christian) is getting someone who’s going to work hard and who’s going to be a team player,” Hodge said. “I’m going to do all of the little things that not everyone is willing to do and be a great teammate.”

For Bingham, Green and Hodge a deciding factor in picking their schools was the atmosphere around the respective programs.

“It was really just the bond they had over there,” Hodge said about why he chose Central Christian. “They let me know that I’m going to be valued over there and that means a lot.”

Bingham not only loved the atmosphere, but a childhood friend of hers will be going to Laredo with her as well. The combination of that atmosphere plus the familiarity made TAMIU the right choice in her eyes.

“I loved the atmosphere so much, my best friend is coming with me and she’s going to be my roommate, it was my perfect choice,” Bingham said. “They made me feel welcomed, the coach specifically said I want you, so that made me feel really valued.”

While Green had not made the trip out to Kentucky as of signing, their coach’s persistence made her feel at ease with going to a school that is out of her comfort zone.

“This has all been very overwhelming, they were the last school to send me something and she was very much in contact and made sure we did everything we needed to do,” Green said. They had everything I wanted, it’s a great program and I’m excited to see what’s fixing to happen in the future.”