D’Andre Fillmore’s freshman year of high school football at Victoria West didn’t pan out the way he would have liked.

However, after ending his Warriors career as the team’s all-time leading receiver, totaling 2,648 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns, he will get the chance to start his freshman year of college football at Eastern New Mexico University with a little more experience under his belt.

“Freshman year wasn’t so great. I was like working my way up,” he said. “I didn’t see myself going to one of these colleges though.”

He signed to continue his college career for the Greyhounds on Wednesday morning in the Victoria West gym. He will continue to play wide receiver.

Also signing on Wednesday were Carter Nelson, Marisa Rosales and Skylar Shaffer.

“It felt good (to sign). I’m just ready to go over there. I’d go now if I could,” Fillmore said. “I’m looking forward to showing the coaches what I can do and get the starting spot.”

He ended his senior season catching 51 passes for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 17 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball to be named as the MVP of the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 All-Area team.

Also committing on Wednesday from the Warriors' football team was Nelson, who will play defensive back at Texas Lutheran University.

Nelson led the Warriors in tackles last season (38), with 25 of them being solo. He earned second-team defense on the Victoria Advocate’s All-Area team.

“It felt really cool to show off my accomplishment of playing at the next level,” Nelson said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do since I was little, and I’m just glad everyone was here to back me up and support me.”

Representing West softball during Wednesday morning’s signing ceremony was Rosales, who committed to play softball at Lamar State College - Port Arthur.

“People say, ‘Always go to the college that feels at home,’” Rosales said. “You never know what that feeling is like until you step onto a campus, and when I did step onto that campus, it felt like home. It was comfortable. The coaches were amazing, and everything was beautiful.”

Along with Fillmore, Shaffer will be leaving the state of Texas to play college soccer at the University of the Ozarks, which is located in Clarksville, Arkansas.

“It feels like a big commitment, of course,” Shaffer said “I’m just really excited and really glad that the whole school could attend and see it happen. It just feels real now.”