1. Industrial at Hallettsville
Industrial is riding high after a big 40-7 Week 1 victory over Ganado.
The Cobras got five touchdowns from quarterback Matthew Davis and the defense allowed only one score.
Industrial and all-state lineman Blake Rogers will face a new test this week when they travel to Hallettsville.
The Brahmas lost a close game 44-34 to Shiner, and will try to turn things around against Industrial.
Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to the Comanches.
Industrial narrowly beat Hallettsville last season, and the Brahmas will have extra motivation on Friday.
2. Rice Consolidated at Palacios
Rice Consolidated comes off an 18-15 opening week win over Goliad and will be up against Palacios this week, which lost 41-17 to Yoakum.
Rice was led by a running attack consisting of Brandon James, who had over 100 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 78 yards and a score of his own against the Tigers.
Palacios had trouble containing Yoakum's run game in its loss and will try to find a better performance Friday against Rice's run game that had much success in its first week.
3. Edna at Bay City
Bay City had a good first week, defeating Sweeny, 21-15.
Bay City leaned on its run game and Avery Smith led the way, passing for 56 yards and rushing for 173 yards as well as three total touchdowns.
They will have to compete against an Edna team looking to get back on track after a 49-20 loss to East Bernard.
Edna struggled to contain the Brahmas, allowing 316 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
If they want to get back in the win column, the Cowboys will have to be better at defending the run this week.
4. Tidehaven at Ganado
Tidehaven showed what it could do in the first week of the season, using a balanced attack to defeat Weimar 27-0.
Logan Crow threw for 107 yards and two score while the Tidehaven rushing attack accounted for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers will be up against Ganado. Ganado will have extra incentive as it will be out to prove themselves after the loss to Industrial.
Kyle Bures-Guerrero had 76 yards passing and 78 yards rushing, while Riley Hurt had 60 yards receiving in the loss.
Ganado came into the season ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, Division I poll. This will be a good test to see where both teams stand.
5. Falls City vs. Poth
Falls City will meet Poth this Friday in a battle between two Class 2A powerhouses.
The Beavers opened the season with a 41-20 win over Three Rivers.
Jaxson Pipes led the way for Falls City with 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Grant Jendrusch had 101 yards rushing. Darren Lopez returned a interception for a touchdown defensively.
Poth beat Lytle 60-7 last week, so this will be a good early test to see how Falls City fares against a strong team early in the season.
