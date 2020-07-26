Sports are finally back, and what a relief it is.
MLS started it's tournament earlier this month, MLB had its opening day last week and the NBA restart tips off Thursday.
With that in mind, here are five games to watch this week.
1. Astros vs. Dodgers
Tuesday and Wednesday, the Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series. The Astros have started off the season hot, winning two of their first three games in a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
The Dodgers demolished the San Francisco Giants in their first two games of the season, but followed with a loss Saturday to San Francisco.
Both teams are loaded with talent this year, and have been mentioned as favorites to make it to the World Series.
Rookie Dustin May will take the mound on Wednesday against a starter that has not been announced since Justin Verlander suffered an injury.
2. Lakers vs. Clippers
The opening night of the NBA restart will feature the top two ranked teams in the western conference - the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers will be led by Lebron James and Anthony Davis, while the Clippers team is headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
This will be the last regular season meeting between the two teams, and it will be interesting to see if they play things safe - don't show anything new or throw the kitchen sink at each other.
3. Rockets vs. Mavericks
The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks will open their restart against each other Friday.
The Rockets, being led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who is coming off a battle with COVID-19, are in sixth place in the Western Conference .
The Mavericks are in seventh place in the conference and are led by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
4. Rangers vs. Giants
The Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants will battle in a three-game series starting Friday.
The Rangers have started the season 1-2 after winning a series against the Colorado Rockies, and the Giants started the season against the Dodgers.
It will be Hunter Pence's first game against the Rangers since leaving over the offseason and returning to the Giants. The Rangers will be led by Joey Gallo and Elvis Andrus
5. LAFC vs. Sounders
LAFC and the Seattle Sounders will play each other Monday in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament.
The Sounders, who are the reigning MLS Cup champions, will be up against a strong LAFC squad that will be without their best player, Carlos Vela.
It will be a good battle, and the winner will be one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.
