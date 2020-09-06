1. El Campo at Calhoun
Two strong sides in Class 4A, Division I will face off this week as El Campo will travel to Port Lavaca to take on Calhoun.
The Ricebirds we’re ranked No. 6 last week and had a bye after an opening game victory over Gonzales.
El Campo is led by their running game, in its opening game both Cullen Braden and Rueben Owens had over 70 yards and two touchdowns, while Johntre Davis had over 50 yards on the ground.
Calhoun got back on track in its second game of the season, beating Stafford 40-14 to improve to 1-1.
The Sandcrabs were also led by their running game. Steve Johnson ran for 213 yards and a touchdown while Jarius Stewart 149 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
Calhoun limited Stafford to 102 yards on the ground and 152 yards through the air.
El Campo was ranked No. 6 and Calhoun was ranked No. 8 in last weeks Dave Campbell Texas Football poll.
Both Calhoun and El Campo’s defenses will have to limit the opposing teams run game and whoever does that better will probably come out on top in the matchup.
2. Cuero at Yoakum
In as big a rivalry as there is in the area, Cuero will travel to Yoakum to take on the Bulldogs this Friday.
Yoakum comes off a 21-7 win over Smithville to improve to 2-0, and will look to stay undefeated on the season when they face the Gobblers.
Cuero on the other hand is still searching for its first win this season.
The Gobblers took on No. 4 ranked Wimberley last week and were beat 33-14, falling to 0-2.
The Gobblers will be out for revenge after losing to Yoakum last season.
3. Refugio at Edna
The No. 2 ranked Bobcats will travel to Edna to take on the Cowboys this week.
Refugio comes off a 41-12 win over George West Friday to move to 2-0 on the season.
The Bobcats will try to prepare themselves for their district schedule against Edna.
The Cowboys lost to Bay City 41-11 last week and are 0-2 on the season.
4. Palacios at Tidehaven
Palacios got in the win column in week two with a win over Rice Consolidated to move to 1-1.
The Sharks will try to continue on that success when they go up agianst Tidehaven on Friday.
Tidehaven is 2-0 on the season, and comes off a win over Ganado last week. Tidehaven was led by Logan Crow, who threw for 177 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
This is an old rivalry and both teams will be antsy to get on the field.
5. Karnes City vs Poth
Karnes City will face Poth this week in the area’s first district matchup of the season. It will be at District 15, Class 3A, Divison II game and they will be up against a strong team in Poth.
Karnes City lost to Woodville 56-12 last week and remains winless on the season at 0-2.
Poth comes off a 58-0 win over Falls City. The Beavers were limited to just 39 yards passing and 75 rushing and Karnes City will be in for a very tough matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.