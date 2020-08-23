Football season is finally upon us.
After months of uncertainty, Class 1A through 4A schools will take the field this week.
Here are five of the top games in the area.
1. Hallettsville at Shiner
Shiner comes into the year ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I and will be up against Hallettsville, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Division I in the Dave Campbell Texas Football preseason poll.
The Brahmas advanced to the quarterfinals last season and bring back all-state running back Jonathon Brooks and 14 starters overall.
The Comanches return six starters on offense and seven on defense and look to prove their No. 1 ranking.
This should be a great game to start the year.
2. Ganado at Industrial
Ganado at Industrial will be another heavyweight fight to start the year.
Ganado comes off a season in which it went to the Class 3A, Division II state quarterfinals, and is ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A Division I poll.
The Indians return quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero, receiver Riley Hurt, lineman Larson Workman and more and will be looking to build off last season’s successful campaign.
Industrial made it to the Class 3A, Division I regional round last season and has been picked by Texas Football to make it to the quarterfinals this season.
The Cobras will have a new quarterback in Matthew Davis, who moves from running back and wide receiver, and will attempt to repeat last year’s success.
3. Palacios at Yoakum
Palacios and Yoakum advanced to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district round last season.
The Bulldogs enter the year ranked No. 20 in the Texas Football poll and return 10 starters on offense and eight on defense.
Palacios made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since the 1960s last season.
The Sharks return 13 starters overall, including quarterback Anthony White and running back Gary Haynes.
4. El Campo at Gonzales
El Campo made the Class 4A, Division I regional round last season.
The Ricebirds return each of their three leading rushers, senior Charles Shorter, junior Johntre Davis and sophomore Rueben Owens.
Gonzales made it to the Class 4A, Division II area round of the playoffs last season.
The Apaches will be in their second season under coach Michael Waldie.
5. Refugio at Devine
Defending Class 2A, Division I state champion Refugio will begin the season against Class 4A, Division II Devine.
The Bobcats have a number of starters to replace, including at quarterback, but enter the season ranked No. 2 in the Texas Football poll.
Refugio will get an immediate test from a larger school.
