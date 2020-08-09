With the NBA playoffs starting next week, there are many possibilities for matchups in the first round.
Here are five matchups that would make for a fun opening round.
1. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Rockets are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and the Thunder are No. 5.
Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been at his top level this season, averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists since he was traded from Oklahoma City.
Chris Paul has made the most of things since being traded to the Thunder from the Rockets, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
It would be a very interesting first round matchup to see these two players face their former teams, and how the two teams with contrasting styles play each other.
Houston ranks third in the league in pace, while Oklahoma City is No. 25.
2. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Nuggets sit in third place in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks sit in seventh. But with a win Monday against the Jazz, the Mavericks would move up into sixth and be matched up against the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.
While the Nuggets are the stronger team on paper and in the standings, the Mavericks have taken two of the three meetings this season, and have given the team matchup problems.
The Nuggets are also facing many injury problems, with Will Baron, Gary Harris and Troy Daniels missing time and Jamal Murray returning from injury.
3. Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
The Heat and Pacers have the exact same record on the season and are battling with the 76ers for the fourth fifth and sixth spots in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat currently sit in fourth while the Pacers are in fifth in the conference, which would match the two teams up in the first round of the playoffs.
The Heat have won both matchups between the teams this season, but the Pacers have been at their best since the restart, losing only once since games started back up.
The Pacers and Heat would know each other very well by the time a playoff series between the two starts, as they still have two more games in the regular season.
4. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
This would have been higher on the list before the news of Ben Simmons injury, but even without Simmons, the matchup between the Celtics and 76ers would be a interesting one.
The Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference and the 76ers are in sixth, which would match them up in the first round.
The 76ers took the Milwaukee Bucks to seven games in last season’s playoffs, and added former Celtic Al Horford to their team over the offseason. They cause mismatches for teams with their size and length defensively.
The Celtics have been a steady force atop the Eastern Conference all season and would be favorites in the series.
But the 76ers have the pieces to put up a good fight.
5. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers are first in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies sit in eighth for the final spot of the conference.
While the Lakers would be heavy favorites in this series, it would be nice to see how a young Memphis squad would react to being in a playoff atmosphere.
