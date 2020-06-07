The UIL has put in a number of rules and regulations for this year's summer workouts in order to protect students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are five of the rules and guidelines.
1. Attendance at workouts must be optional
Summer workouts must be optional for students.
The UIL also is encouraging schools to consider providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely, including virtual or emailed workouts.
2. Student's may not be given access to locker rooms or showers
In order to practice social distancing and not get students too close to each other, the UIL is requiring that student's must not be allowed access to locker rooms or showers during or after workouts.
This is a big difference than what usually happens in high school programs. Usually, players are encouraged to shower and get themselves cleaned after practices. But in order to be as safe as possible and keep social distancing intact, students are being told to shower at home.
3. One staff member must be present per 20 students
During workouts, at least one staff member must be present per 20 students.
This is to ensure that proper social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are implemented. It is the staff members job to watch the student's and enforce these procedures.
4. Schools must have hand sanitizer or hand washing stations readily available
In the workout area, schools are required to have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations available for students.
Students and staff are encouraged and expected to use the stations frequently.
5. There can be no shared food or water
Students and staff are required not to share any food or water.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their own water bottles, and some schools are providing water bottles to students, but once used only that student can use the water bottle.
Any type of machine that allows for shared drinking is not allowed during workouts.
These are just a few of many rules and guidelines being put in place by the UIL to protect students and staff during summer workouts. The staff at the schools are hard at work making sure the facilities are ready to go and all guidelines are followed.
For the full list of rules and guidelines, visit uiltexas.org/athletics/summer-strength-conditioning.
