With the NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs starting this week, there are aplenty of options to watch sports on TV.
Here are five things I am excited to see this week.
1. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The opening round of the NBA playoffs starts Tuesday for the Rockets and Thunder.
The Rockets have home court advantage, but that doesn’t mean much with the games being played in the Orlando bubble.
The Thunder have played well recently, and are confident and healthy.
The Rockets, meanwhile, will be without all-star point guard Russell Westbrook, who is dealing with a quad strain. Houston will get Eric Gordon back, who is coming off an injury. The Rockets expect him to be ready.
The Rockets are still favorites in the series, but without Westbrook, it leaves the door open for an upset by the Thunder.
The Rockets are now the holder of the longest active playoff streak in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs missing the playoffs this year. The Rockets have been to the playoffs eight years in a row.
2. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The Mavericks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and will be in for a tough challenge.
Dallas, which finished as the seventh seed, will go up against the Los Angeles Clipper, who finished as the second seed.
Dallas will count on Luka Doncic to lead what has been one of the most proficient offenses in NBA history.
But despite the teams excellence on offense, they have struggled in close games and must be better down the stretch if they expect to compete against the Clippers.
3. Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
The Stars are in the middle of their first round playoff series against the Calgary Flames, and currently are tied at two games a piece.
Dallas came into the matchup with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and are favorites in the first round series.
The series will continue Tuesday with Game 5 which will be an important one for both teams. It will be interesting to see if the Stars will be able to pull ahead in the series.
4. Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres
The Astros will be up against one of the hotter teams in baseball later this week in the Padres.
The Astros are in a rut at the moment, and even dipped below .500 earlier this season.
But the team has won four games in a row and seem to be turning the corner.
5. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
It will be a good series between the No. 3 and No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the Nuggets and Jazz face off in the first round.
The Jazz will be trying to prove that they have the pieces to still contend in the Western Conference. Utah will be led by Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
The Nuggets will be focused on showing they can turn good regular seasons into playoff success. Denver has the young talent, but is still looking to take the next step.
