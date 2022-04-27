Top of the class

Bailey Zappe scored a 35 on the Wonderlic Test, which the NFL administers to gauge a player’s cognitive ability and problem-solving skills. It was the best score among the 2022 QB class. Malik Willis, one of the top-projected QBs this year, scored a 32. Zappe’s 35 is the same as Aaron Rodgers scored when he was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers.

The road less traveled

Zappe’s lone offer coming out of Victoria East was to Houston Baptist University, where he threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns during four seasons. He still ranks first all-time at HBU for career passing yards and touchdowns, as well as completions (890). He then followed his offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to Western Kentucky University and set new NCAA single-season records with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in 2021.

Watchful eyes

Cuero graduate Caeveon Patton was able to draw the attention of scouts from the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers to his pro day. Patton finished with 179 tackles in his collegiate career. At Cuero, he helped the Gobblers to a 13-1 record his senior year in 2016.

Trying to end a drought

If Zappe’s name is to get called during the NFL Draft, he would be the first Victoria player drafted since 1978 when Johnny Barefield was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals. Patton would become the first Cuero player drafted since Cody Wallace in 2008, who was drafted by the 49ers.

How to watch

This year’s draft will take place in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, with players walking a red carpet by the Bellagio fountains. It will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Day 2 will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday. The final day of the draft, which will be the rounds 4-7, starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. You can watch the draft on the NFL Network, ESPN or ABC.