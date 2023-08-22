1. New Faces, New Places
Coaching changes occur every season and the area had a number of them during the offseason. Charlie Reeve replaced Roland Gonzalez as the head coach at Victoria East, marking the first change in VISD since Courtney Boyce was promoted from offensive coordinator to replace Leonard McAngus in 2016 at Victoria West.
Other first-year coaches are Travis Reeve at El Campo, Levi Montgomery at Hallettsville, Shannon Permenter at Van Vleck, Chuck Cook at Karnes City, Brent Mascheck at Flatonia, Luke Hobbs at Schulenburg, Ryan Knostman at Yorktown, Manny Freeland at Louise, Jeric Esparza at Runge, Mike Jackson at Shiner St. Paul, and Alex Seydler at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
2. Destination AT&T Stadium
The area had a four-year streak of UIL state champions snapped last season. The streak began in 2018 with Cuero, and continued in 2019 with Refugio, before Shiner won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. Refugio advanced to the state final last season, continuing a streak of championship game appearances that began in 2015.
Shiner St. Paul lost in TAPPS Division IV state championship game, snapping a streak of four consecutive state titles.
Refugio begins the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division II, Edna, which advanced to the state semifinal last season, is No. 3 in Class 3A, Division I, Cuero, which advanced to the state semifinal last season is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II. Tidehaven, which advanced to the regional final last season, is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, Division II.
Other ranked teams include El Campo (12), Bay City (14) and Calhoun (16) in Class 4A, Division I; Goliad (19) in Class 3A, Division I; Shiner (9) and Ganado (21) in Class 2A, Division I; and Falls City (10) in Class 2A, Division II. Shiner St. Paul is ranked 25th in the TAPPS 11-man state poll.
3. Next Level
Area players hope to be playing in December, but one way or another, some will get the opportunity to sign letters of intent to ensure they’ll be playing on the collegiate level. Others will make their commitments official on national signing day in February.
Texas A&M got the signatures of El Campo’s Rueben Owens and Shiner’s Dalton Brooks last year, and should add Refugio’s Ernest Campbell this season. In addition, Hallettsville’s Layne Gerke will join the Aggies as a preferred walk-on. Bay City’s Brice Turner signed with Nebraska last year and Bay City’s Carlon Jones and Rice Consolidated’s Roger Gradney are expected to do so this season. El Campo’s Oliver Miles will likely sign with Texas Tech. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds should be headed to Baylor. Yoakum’s Zachary Taylor will have the opportunity to play at Army.
There will be others who will pick up offers and make their commitments during or after the season.
4. Make the call
There are no major rule changes this season. One change is the defense will not be allowed to call consecutive timeouts. This usually comes into play when a team is attempting to ice a kicker late in the game. A point of emphasis for officials again this season will be to watch for crackback blocks.
This is a good time to point out that more officials are sorely needed. The current situation has forced some teams to play on Thursday. If you have an interest in officiating, contact your local TASO chapter.
5. Here we go again
Read previews of the top players and every area district, and get schedules for each area team in Kickoff 2023 online at Advosports.com and in Wednesday’s print edition of the Victoria Advocate.
