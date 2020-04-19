Area coaches and players earned awards from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this past week.
1. Boys Outstanding Coaches
David Graves, the Waelder boys basketball coach, was named outstanding coach of the year in Class 1A.
Graves led Waelder to a regional finals appearance before falling to LaPoynor.
Calvin King, the boys basketball coach at Wharton, was a finalist for the Class 4A award. He led the Tigers to a regional quarterfinal appearance, where they lost to state finalist Stafford.
2. Assistant Coach of the Year
Carol Hargadine, an assistant coach at Schulenburg, was named assistant coach of the year in Class 3A.
The Lady Horns had their best season in school history and made it to the state semifinal before losing to eventual champion Shallowater.
Phillip Eddins, the Lady Horns head coach, was named the Victoria Advocate’s coach of the year.
Bob Lantelme, an assistant boys coach at Schulenburg, was a finalist for the boys award. The Shortnhorns made it to the area round of the playoffs.
3. Boys 3-pointers
Faith Academy won an award for the most 3-pointers made by a small private school. The Cougars finished with 225 3-pointers on the season.
Avery Yates won the individual award for 3-pointers. Yates connected on 89 over the course of the season.
Faith Academy made it to the regional final before losing to Alpha Omega Academy, which won the state title.
4. Girls team free throws
Schulenburg won the award for most free throws in Class 3A.
The Lady Horns made 407 free throws this season to top its classification.
5. Girls Outstanding Coaches
John Meisetschleager, the head coach of the Moulton girls, was named a finalist for the Class 1A outstanding coach of the year.
Moulton made it to the regional finals this season before losing to La Poynor.
Val Alcree, the head coach at Yorktown, was a finalist for the Class 2A outstanding coach of the year.
Yorktown reached the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.
