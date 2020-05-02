1. The Last Dance
The Last Dance, which is airing every Sunday on ESPN at 8 and 9 p.m.
The show has been a respite for sports fans that haven’t had much to watch over the past two months.
The documentary is centered around Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls run to the 1998 NBA championship.
It also takes a look at players careers that were on the Bulls, including Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc as well as people on the coaching staff and in the front office.
2. Classic NFL reruns
Fox Sports has started a series of airing the “greatest super bowls, postseason and regular season NFL thrillers” every Thursday and Sunday.
This week’s games will include the Green Bay Packers vs. the New York Giants in 2002 and St. Louis Rams vs. New England Patriots in the 2002 super bowl.
This is the second month of Fox broadcasting classic NFL games and it will conclude on May 16 with the 1995 NFC championship between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.
3. Classic MLB games
Major League Baseball has taken a very unique approach while people are quarantined, and is broadcasting a game everyday on its social media platforms.
It’s called the #mlbathome initiative and everyday at 5 p.m. on Facebook, twitter and Youtube, MLB shows a classic game live that is also available for anyone to rewatch afterwords.
This past week included Game 2 of the 2009 world series between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies and Game 2 of the 2011 ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers.
Along with airing classic games everyday, the MLB has also opened its archives and is allowing anyone to watch games from any team over the past two seasons, including postseason games on MLB.TV.
4. Virutal NASCAR races
NASCAR is scheduled to make its return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, but until then, you can watch virtual races on Fox Sports 1.
The series, called eNASCAR iRacing, has garnered a large following since races were suspended.
On Monday, Fox Sports 1 will broadcast a rerun of the invitational series at Dover and on Wednesday there will be a live race for the sixth straight week.
5. Horse racing
One sport that has continued on despite the COVID-19 pandemic is horse racing.
NBC Sports is still broadcasting TVG Trackside Live and showcasing the races each week.
This week will include three days of broadcasts, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all starting at 3 p.m.
