1. Strickland Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Weimar
Veterans Memorial Park was built in 1948 and was the first lighted baseball field between San Antonio and Houston. Despite its age, it remains a state of the art stadium.
It is a beautiful park and along with being the home of the Weimar Wildcats, it also has hosted numerous Babe Ruth World Series tournaments, the last of which was held in 2012.
Weimar as a city has a great tradition with baseball and the Wildcats have won six state titles.
2. The Ballpark in Cuero
The Ballpark in Cuero, home to the Cuero Gobblers, is another in the area that stands out.
The ballpark underwent major upgrades in the last decade and has been kept in great shape. It is great place to watch high school baseball. Cuero has made it to one state final but has not won a state championship.
3. El Campo’s Legacy Fields
Legacy Fields in El Campo is a treat if you have a chance to visit.
Home to the Ricebirds as well as the little league in the area, it may not carry the history of a place like Strickland Field but it has great amenities and a good playing surface.
El Campo high school has won three state titles in its school history.
4. Riverside Stadium
Riverside Stadium is an experience to say the least.
It has been open since 1947 and you can see the history in the stadium.
Upkeep is ongoing in the stadium, including renovated locker rooms and a new scoreboard that was put in this year.
The stadium is home to the Victoria Generals as well as Victoria East and West high schools, the University of Houston-Victoria and St. Joseph baseball.
5. Shiner Starplex
The Shiner Starplex is the home of the Shiner Comanches, who have won four state titles in school history. It’s also home to the Shiner St. Paul Cardinals and little league teams around town.
The complex, which was built in 2002, garners many playoff games because of its great location and there being both a baseball and softball field with turf infields. It is a nice complex that is very clean.
