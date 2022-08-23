Following are five things to know as the area high school football season kicks off Friday.

1. New faces, new places

The offseason is always filled with coaching changes and this season was no different. The area will include nine new head coaches this season.

Alvin Dotson is at Wharton, Jerod Fikac is at Cuero, Joey Rivera is at Gonzales, Craig Nairn is at Industrial, Brad Dumont is at Rice Consolidated, Wade Griffin is at Weimar, Josh Ervin is at Ganado, Brandon Craus is at Bloomington and Nick Champion is at Hallettsville Sacred Heart. In addition, Donnie Dziuk is the head coach at Karnes City after being named the interim head coach last season.

+3 Cuero shows progress in scrimmage against Sinton Cuero didn't appear to skip a beat in its final scrimmage against Sinton before the regular season kicks off next week.

2. UIL shakes up districts

The UIL shook up a number of area district’s in February’s realignment and reclassification.

Victoria East and Victoria West remained with the Corpus Christi ISD schools, but lost Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland, who dropped from Class 5A, Division I to Division II.

Cuero and Gonzales kept most of their Class 4A, Division II district opponents, but were moved from Region IV to Region III. The biggest shakeup occurred in Class 2A.

Refugio and Shiner, who have won the last three Division I state championships, were moved into the same district along with Ganado, Kenedy and Bloomington, while Flatonia, Schulenburg and Weimar were sent north.

The biggest geographical district will include Falls City, Yorktown, Louise and Runge with Burton, Somerville and Snook in Division II. There were also changes in TAPPS as St. Joseph moved into a Division II district with teams from Austin, San Antonio and Brownsville, after playing teams from Houston last season.

+6 UIL realignment puts Shiner, Refugio in same district The Class 2A, Division I regional final game between Shiner and Refugio drew a crowd of 11,000 to Memorial Stadium.

3. Rule changes

The most significant rule change instituted by the NCAA and followed by the UIL has to do with blocking below the waist. Blocking below the waist or cutting is basically restricted to the tackle box or 1 yard beyond the neutral zone. All other blocks below the waist will be penalized.

4. Count them up

Shiner enters the season with a 30-game winning streak. The Comanches last loss was to Refugio in the 2019 regional semifinals. Shiner also has a 32-game regular-season winning streak and a 22-game home winning streak. Refugio has won 32 consecutive district games dating back to 2015 when it lost to Shiner. Wharton has lost 21 consecutive games. Bloomington has lost 37 consecutive district games dating back to 2014.

+4 Shiner, Tidehaven test each other in opening scrimmage Shiner is coming off back-to-back state championships while Tidehaven hopes to challenge for one after a regional semifinal trip last year. The two faced off in their first scrimmage on Friday.

5. High Expectations

Six area teams begin the season ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions’ state poll. Five other area teams are ranked in the top 25.

+4 Experienced Edna team looks to meet high expectations EDNA — Jaiden Clay was in third grade when Edna advanced to the state semifinals.

Shiner is ranked No. 1 and Refugio is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. El Campo is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, and Cuero is ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II poll. Edna is ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Falls City is ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Industrial is ranked No. 16 and Yoakum is ranked No. 25 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Tidehaven is ranked No. 17 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Ganado is ranked No. 16 and Flatonia is ranked No. 25 in the Class 2A, Division I poll.