1. Victoria West opens season at Memorial
Victoria West finally will have a chance to play a football game this week, and they will open with a big one, playing Boerne Champion at 7:30 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Champion was a semifinalist in Class 5A, Division II last year, and despite graduating its starting quarterback and running back, the team brings back a number of players.
This will be West’s only nondistrict game, and the Warriors will be looking to sort things out before taking on Flour Bluff next week in District 15-5A, Division I action.
2. Victoria East travels to San Antonio
Victoria East will also begin its season this week, as the Titans will play away at San Antonio Southwest Legacy in the team’s first action this year.
Victoria East missed the playoffs by one game last year but return 13 starters this season and will be looking to improve.
Legacy also missed the playoffs, coming in fifth in District 14-5A, Division I.
This will also be the Titans’ only nondistrict game, as they will play Corpus Christi Carroll the following week.
3. Warriors look to stay unbeaten in volleyball
Victoria West will look to keep up a 2-0 start to the season, winning a five-set thriller against Corpus Christi Carroll last Tuesday and then sweeping Victoria East on Friday.
The Warriors will take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at the West gym. Veterans Memorial is 1-1 on the season, losing to Flour Bluff last Tuesday before beating Corpus Christi Ray in three sets Friday.
Then, West will play Gregory-Portland on Friday. There will be added meaning to this match as it will be the first time the two teams have faced off since the Warriors lost to Gregory-Portland in last year’s regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Gregory-Portland is 1-1 on the season.
4. Titans in search of first win
Victoria East’s volleyball team will try to get into the win column after going 0-2 last week to start the season.
The Titans dropped matches against Corpus Christi Ray and West and will be focused on turning things around.
East will be home against Corpus Christi Moody on Tuesday, Moody is 0-1 on the season after losing to Corpus Christi King. Friday, the Titans will be on the road against King, which is 1-0 on the season.
5. Edna, Goliad open district
Edna (0-4) and Goliad (0-3) will play each other in both teams’ District 15-3A, Division I opener.
Edna comes off a 42-3 loss to Columbus and after a rough start to the season will be looking to get on track to start district.
Goliad had a bye last week, and the Tigers will hope that an extra week of practice will give them an edge.
