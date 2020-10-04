1. Victoria West finally to play first game
Victoria West will finally have a chance to start its season Friday when it travels to Falfurrias to take on Raymondville.
After an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the high school, the Warriors were forced to cancel their first game against Boerne Champion and reschedule their District 15-5A, Division I opener against Flour Bluff.
The game will also be Raymondville’s first of the season, and both teams will be using it as a tune up before they go into district play.
2. Victoria East looks to continue winning ways
Victoria East has started the season 2-0 and 1-0 in District 15-5A play, but this week things will get a bit tougher for the Titans.
The Titans will be up against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (2-0, 1-0) on Friday, and Victoria East and both will try to stay undefeated.
East comes off a big week where it shut out Carroll, winning 28-0.
Titan quarterback Jaden Williams threw for 108 yards and ran for 69 yards, accounting for 3 touchdowns while James Jones returned an interception 104 yards for a touchdown.
The Titans will be tasked with slowing down a potent Veterans Memorial offense this week. Carter Senterfitt has thrown for 412 yards and rushed for 133 in two games, and Cameron Delapena has 285 receiving yards on the season.
3. Cuero opens district
Cuero will be up against La Grange this week to open its District 13-4A, Division II schedule.
The Leopards are 3-2 on the season, and quarterback Caden Cooper, who has over 500 yards passing on the year, and running back D.J. Taylor who has 798 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this season.
4. Beeville, Calhoun meet
Beeville and Calhoun will be up against each other in both teams’ District 14-4A, Division I opener on Friday.
Beeville comes into the game 2-3 on the season and will be looking to get on track after a loss to Corpus Chirsti Moody and a bye week.
Calhoun (4-1) on the other hand is on a hot streak coming into this week, winning four straight after an opening week loss to La Vega.
The Sandcrabs are ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I Texas Football rankings and will be trying to prove they have what it takes to compete for a district title this season.
5. Warriors, Lady Titans continue district schedule
Victoria West’s volleyball team will hit the road this week to take on Corpus Christi Moody on Friday after getting an off day this Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-2, 4-2) split games last week, losing to Flour Bluff but beating Corpus Christi Ray.
Victoria East (0-5) is still searching for its first win on the season and will be taking on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday and Gregory Portland on Friday.
It will be a tough task for the Lady Titans to get a victory in either game, as The Eagles are 5-1 on the season and the Wildcats are 4-2 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.