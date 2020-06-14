1. Victoria Generals
The Texas Collegiate League season starts July 3. The team starts up training for the season soon, and will hold inter-squad and scrimmage games late this month.
It is the first big sporting event to return to the area since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Generals will play 24 regular season games before the TCL has a four team playoff to decide its champion.
2. NBA
The NBA is still in negotiations with players over when its season will start but it seems like we will have a finish to the 2019-20 season.
It’s reported that the season will continue in late July with the playoffs beginning in mid-August. The season could potentially run all the way to October.
Teams that are expected to compete for the championship this season include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
3. MLB
It seems we will get a Major League Baseball season this year, but the question is how much baseball will we get?
MLB owners sent out a proposal to players Friday that they did not take kindly to. The players issued a statement saying that they had given up on hopes of negotiations, and want to know when the league would like them to start the season back up, and how many games.
In all likelihood, the season will start up next month with somewhere around 50 games played, and an expanded playoffs if the owners keep their latest proposal.
4. NHL
The National Hockey League may not have announced when the league will have a start date to continue play, but it does have a date for when it will be back to business for players.
NHL teams will report to training camp July 10, with the length of the camp and start date of the resumption of play to be decided at a future time.
Once play does start up, it will be straight into the playoffs, with 24 teams competing.
5. MLS
The MLS revealed its plan to start a tournament to replace the rest of its regular season. The tournament, which will be called “MLS is back tournament” will run from July 8 to Aug. 11 in Orlando at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, the same place the NBA is planning to resume its activities.
The tournament will consist of a group stage before there is a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a championship game.
After the tournament ends, the league said it plans to resume the regular season in team’s home markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.