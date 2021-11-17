Seven players from Victoria West and four from Victoria East were named to the 29-5A All-District volleyball team.
From West, juniors Caroline Cohen and Kaylee Steele were named first team all-district.
Junior Kayden Clemons and senior Dailynn Zarate were named to the second team, while seniors Abigail Schley and Madelyn Rendon, and junior Daidree Zarate received honorable mention.
Steele and Cohen led the Warriors in blocks with 30 and 24 respectively. Clemons had 392 assists, Schley had 313 digs and Dailynn Zarate led the team with 234 kills.
West went 21-11, finishing third in district and advancing to the Class 5A area round of the playoffs.
From East, senior Hayden Ramirez was named first team all-district. Seniors Devanie Armstrong, Abigail DeDear and Trinity Morris received honorable mention.
East finished 11-23 and 5-11 in district in Danna Wincher's first year as head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.