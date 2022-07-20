Grady Glover was born to be a track and field athlete.
His father, Isaiah Glover, medaled at multiple track and field state championships at Cuero High School. His uncle, Kobe Ybarra, did the same at Yorktown High School, and his grandmother, Elvira Ybarra, was a longtime coach at Yorktown.
However, the 7-year-old was also born with something else — a brachial plexus injury.
This injury has made the past seven years of Grady's life challenging, causing limited mobility in his right arm.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, a brachial plexus injury “cuts off all or parts of the communication between the spinal cord and the arm, wrist and hand.” It is said to occur one to two times per 1,000 births.
Grady has had two surgeries to attempt to improve his condition, and he constantly wears a brace on his right arm.
“Whenever I try to do stuff that my friends do, I can’t do all of it,” Grady said about his injury.
However, his mother, Kai-Lani Ybarra always has a message for him when he gets discouraged.
“I’ve always preached to him that you will find a way. If you want to do something we will figure out how to do it. It may not be in the same aspect as everybody else, because of what is going on with you, but if that’s what you want to do we will help you as best as we can so you can participate in some way,” she said.
His parents' encouragement has motivated Grady to follow his passion to play sports, including football, baseball and, most recently, track and field, which he only picked up in June.
As to why he decided to start competing in track and field, Grady had a simple answer: “My dad did track and long jump.”
Even though he has competed for less than two months, Grady has already stamped his name on the sport.
After placing top three in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and long jump during regionals in Boerne on July 8, he is now set to compete in these events at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation 2022 Summer Games of Texas, which takes place in Corpus Christi from July 21 to 24.
“We’re so proud. People look at him and they think that there’s nothing wrong, but they don’t understand the form that you need for track, and they don’t understand what it takes,” his grandmother said. “It’s not just about using your legs, it’s also about using your arms because the form is important. So, for him to be able to accomplish what he’s accomplished is beyond words.”
Grady has spent his short track career training with the Nordheim Track Club.
“He has a lot of potential and a lot of talent, especially being a first year kid to come out here and do this,” said Nordheim Track Club head coach Carlton Williams. “The 100 and 200 are more natural, but the long jump takes a little bit more skill and things that you have to work at to get better at that, but it seems like he is a natural runner and a natural jumper.”
Grady will compete in the 100 and 200 on Friday morning and then in the long jump the following day.
“I just tell him to go out there and do his best, and as long as he keeps improving each time he goes out there that’s all we can ask for,” said his mother. “We’re not here to push him so hard to where he gets discouraged if he doesn’t win first or second, but I like to see him have that competitive side in him with this being his first summer of actually running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.