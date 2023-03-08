It was a week when pins were flying and strikes were plentiful with six 700 sets and a perfect game being rolled this past week.
The high series was posted by T.J. Mooney during Thursday Night Sundowners competition. He was consistent with individual games of 258, 255, and 256 contributing towards a 769 total to take the weekly honors. He rolled 26 strikes and had an open frame in the first and third game.
Russell Mason recorded the second high total in the same league with individual games of 269, 212, and 252 for a 733 set.
The perfect game was executed by Kenny Schupbach in his second game of Monday Mixed competition. He finished with a strike to end the first game with a 224, rolled 12 strikes for his 300 and then started the third game with a turkey for 16 strikes in a row. A final game of 208 gave him a 732 series to lead the league and third high for the week. This was Kenny’s third career 300 game with his previous one being recorded on March 23, 2015 at the Century.
Steve Dickinson came close to adding to his perfect game total last Thursday when he started league play with 11 strikes in a row before a high hit left the 6 pin for a 299 game. He lost his strike line and rolled a 173 second game before bouncing back to finish with a 249 and 721 total.
Tom Crowe with games of 226, 245, and 243 for a 714 and Dave Matthews with a big 269 first game contributing towards a 703 were the other 700 bowlers.
Other men bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were myself with a last game of 279 contributing towards a 697. A solid pocket hit on the 10th ball left the 10 for a spare and strike and just missed the 700 mark in Over The Hill League action. Danny Reissig (258-682), Woody Wood (254-678/655), Justin Shoup (675), Jonathan Martinez (257-671), Jacob Silgero (280-669), Tamarcus Bennett (669), Rob Lyman (655), and Matthew Flores (664).
Kayla Shaffer, a former collegiate bowler from Louisiana, continues to dominate the local women’s scoring. She started Monday Night competition with games of 242 and 229 before slowing down to a final 185 for an excellent 656 set. Two open frames with only one double hurt her final game.
Trudy Wortham with a 223-578 and Judy Reyna with 565 also scored well.
A reminder that the final entry deadline for the Annual Open and Women’s City Tournaments is Sunday March 12 at the close of the Century Lanes business night.
The entry forms for the 38th Annual Seniors Tournament are now available at the Century. The early entry deadline to be eligible for the ball drawing is March 23. The final entry deadline is April 2.
The 85th Annual Ladies Championship Tournament will be held in San Antonio with competition April 29 thru June 25. Entries close March 31.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) ALLEY GATORS and ROCK N BOWL Women: D. Schroeder 187-505; J. Bailey 470; B.J. Mathiews 456; D. Peterrs 452; W. Klacman 451; Men: A. Garcia 279-697; D. Smith 206-561; W. Wood 208-557; J. Mitchell 553; B. Bomba 514; Eric Smith 506; MONDAY MIXED 1ST NDO Women: K. Shaffer 242-656; L. Hammack 203-533; S. Guinn 508; F. Smith 214; Men: K. Schupbach 300-732; T. Crowe 245-714; D. Matthews 269-703; J. Shoup 241-675; J. Martinez 257-671; T. Bennett 236-669; W. Wood 245-655; N. Picard 235-645; L. Hall 235-631; A. Perez 234-624; R. Lyman 610; R. Marques 604; D. Knowlan 603; A. Adames 230-603; K. Hengst 603; M. Stacy 603; D. Harborth Jr. 599; J. Matson 597; D. Richards 591; J. Pesi 587; W. Klekar 585; JP Reyna 584; G. Hatter Sr. 581; B. Mayfield 581; J. Koliba 247-579; M. Flores 237-578; B. Rangel 247-575; J. Silgero 570; G. Hatter Jr. 236-565; R. Fisseler 562; M. Gshwind 560; T. J. Mooney 558; B. Tesch 225-555; D. Padgett 553; A. Thompson 232-552; J. Smith 551; D. Loya 233; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HUUGS Women: T. Wortham 223-578; J. Reyna 202-565; C. Guerra 202-538; A. Adames 537; D. Barnes 205-506; C. Speer 500; I. Caballero 500; Men: T. J. Mooney 258-769; R. Mason 269-733; S. Dickinson 299-721; D. Reissig 258-682; W. Wood 254-678; J. Silgero 280-669; R. Lyman 236-665; M. Flores 227-664; S. Zeplin 234-644; J. Tweedle 239-641; D. Matthews 231-633; D. Hale 225-633; M. Mize 239-625; G. Hatter Jr. 235-624; A. Adames 622; T. Bennett 234-621; M. Conchola 227-619; R. Mejia 618; A. Rester 615; M. Stacy 613; M. Michalec 246-608; M. Unger 607; L. Hall 606; G. Verduzco 601; S. Kocian 599; Jordan Glass 598;R. Marques 246-592; B. Hammack 245-591; J. Rangel 589; D. Knowlan 243-584; T. Miller 234-584; C. Reeves 225-584; M. Svatek 581; D. Loya 580; JP Reyna 579; M. Brown 226-579; C. Hammack 577; T. Williams 573; B. Shaffer 572; W. Klekar 568; J. Shoup 560; J. Martinez 559; J. Matson 557; H. Hernandez 237; CAPTAIN’S 1ST (No Tap) DETAR BABES Women: C. Goode 202-525; N. Anderson 219-501; B.J. Mathiews 227; W. Klacman 212; SPRING YOUTH 1ST THE RULE OF 2 Girls: R. Shoup 152-421; Boys: E. Dunn 231-596; D. Benavides 198-504; D. Cochrum 177-500; N. McLain 453; J. McBride 173;