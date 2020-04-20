Football logo

The Texas State 7on7 Organization has canceled its 2020 tournament schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official announcement was made Monday and includes qualifying tournaments and the state tournament, which was scheduled for June in College Station.

The UIL and TAPPS announced Friday they were canceling the remainder of spring activities. The cancellations followed the announcement by Teas Gov. Greg Abbott that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

The 7on7 tournaments are held independently of the UIL, and high school coaches are prohibited from coaching their players. Teams are coached by volunteers.

Tidehaven, Ganado, Falls City and Flatonia qualified for last year’s public school state tournament.

St. Joseph won the gold bracket at last year's private school state tournament that was held in Waco.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

