Across the board, 2020-21 was a season best left forgotten at Victoria East.
Only three team sports made the playoffs, while only one individual athlete reached a state tournament.
The Titans and Lady Titans struggled for a number of reasons. Young squads with a lack of experience, difficulties maintaining composure, being thrown into competitive districts, and the lack of a routine brought about by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we struggled across the board strictly with COVID and the protocols that were put in place,” said VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. “The key to any program is getting the right person in front of the kids. We’re coming out of the tunnel and our coaches are now allowed to do more work with the kids and they’re coming out. I expect nothing but great things this upcoming season.”
Playoff exits
Football, boys soccer and girls basketball were the three teams to earn playoff spots. All three saw their playoff runs cut short.
Football (6-4) won its last four games of the regular season to clinch the final playoff spot in District 15-5A, Division I, but lost 26-23 at Weslaco East in the first round as a Titans last minute drive came up short.
“COVID had a large part in everything we did,” said football coach Roland Gonzalez. “I believed the lack of routine hurt us. Our kids and our program, we tried to be really consistent on the expectations and the routines that we set for our kids and that was something that we constantly had to deal with next year.”
Boys soccer and girls basketball rode into the playoffs off the backs of District MVPs Joe Aguirre and Giani Wimbish-Gay.
Boys soccer (17-4-4) won district for the second time in four years, but lost 3-0 to Porter in the second round, a game where two East players were sent off.
“I think we just struggled to hold our composure,” said boys soccer coach Josh Chaput. “Just to be able to finish when we needed to. I thought we left a lot of goals out there this year.”
Girls basketball (20-5, 13-3) reached the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year, the furthest any team went in 2020-21, but fell to Sharyland Pioneer.
Head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North said extra depth could have pushed them into the regional tournament.
Rebuilding programs
Volleyball and boys basketball are still in rebuilding phases after coaching changes.
Volleyball is still rebuilding as it searches for a new head coach after Shaun Miller’s resignation after going 0-16 in his first year.
Boys basketball finished second to last in district under first-year head coach Michael Ellis.
“One of the things that hurt us right before the season started was VISD decided to go all virtual,” Ellis said. “We lost the 45 minute athletic period everyday, that was tough. Just a different set of rules. Hopefully COVID is behind us and we don’t have to worry about those things. I expect close to almost 50 kids to be in our program and that’s before football even starts.”
Tough competition
Girls soccer, softball and baseball all faced state ranked, playoff caliber opponents in their districts.
All three had to figure out their identities as a team as a number of young players stepped up into varsity spots for the first time.
Girls soccer (7-14-1) missed the playoffs for the first time in school history as they lost seven of its first 10 district games. Despite that, the Lady Titans won games late to finish fifth in district.
“Having so many young players, experience at the varsity level was an area where we needed to have more at,” said girls soccer coach Misty Boenig. “But going into this next year only three starters graduated, which means everybody else is returning. So that’s actually something that’s going to be a strength for this year even though it was our weakness last year.”
Softball (10-18, 5-11) finished seventh in district. Fielding a young pitching staff, the experienced hitters were able to beat up on the bottom teams in the district but struggled to score against the top half.
“Truth be told I thought we struggled being a team,” said softball coach Melissa Buck. “That was our biggest weakness this year. Other than that, it was limiting the damage by other people. We gave up way too many runs to be able to stay in ball games.”
Baseball (5-21-2, 2-13) had an uncharacteristic season, finishing last in District 29-5A and winning only five games.
A mixture of returning starters and young faces had to go through a loaded District 29-5A that had all four playoff teams reach the regional quarterfinals. The Titans were the only team to not reach double digit wins.
“We struggled just finishing ball games,” said baseball coach Wes Kolle. “It was very competitive and even the tournaments we went to were highly competitive. It was just a deal of finishing ball games, playing a full seven inning, 42-out ball game.”
Loss of routine
Wrestling season finished in April after normally wrapping up in February. The late start saw diminished turnout from East and West, but senior wrestler Adrian Martinez stood out as the only individual athlete to compete at a state tournament.
Martinez won the Region IV-5A title at 126-pounds to advance to the state tournament in Cypress, going 1-2 in three matches.
Emma Koch was a state alternate in girls golf but did not compete. Koch was the only East golfer, girl or boy, to advance to the regional tournament.
“The thing that we struggled the most at was the fact that we were never able to really develop the team chemistry that you need because of COVID and the limited amount that we could travel,” said girls golf coach Mike Smith. “We never went to any tournaments that were overnight and it just really hurt us.”
Isabella Roth was the only regional qualifier in cross country, another sport that saw diminished turnout.
Seven athletes qualified for regionals in track & field but none advanced to state.
Tennis had no regional qualifiers for boys or girls.
Moving forward
Looking ahead to 2021-22, every single team is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them.
All the coaches want to get back to normal routines in order to train and recruit players to their teams.
Almost every single athlete is participating in some form of summer training, be it summer youth camps or team practices, intent on building bonds for when the season starts.
“Since we lost so many from COVID, just keeping the kids motivated is the key right now,” said head cross country coach Jennifer Gantt. “Getting them running and picking up the mileage. Normally we would run three days a week in June but we’re doing four days a week and we’re changing up our routine a bit so it’s not just straight running.”
Football, boys soccer and girls basketball are among those teams that will have to fill roles from key contributors who have since graduated.
Yet every other sport has to be optimistic given how many players received valuable playing experience in 2020-21.
“That’s been the talk since our season ended with the returning 16 guys coming back,” Kolle said. “Remembering the feeling they had after each one of those ball games and then seeing the success that our district had in the playoffs and what it’s going to take for us to be one of those top four teams to advance to the playoffs next year. It carries into each day until we start next January.”
