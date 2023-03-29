Anthony Adames was on target Monday Night to roll his career best series with a great strike ball.
The left-hander produced a string of 17 strikes in a row with a total of 26 for the night. His individual games were 234, 286, and 234 for a 754. He finished the first game with a 7 bagger and then started the second game with the first 10 strikes before he missed left on the 11th ball for an 8 count split.
I asked him if he was feeling pressure on the 11th ball but he said it was more of a mental mistake. His thumb was feeling too tight in the thumb hole and instead of stepping off the approach and correcting it he delivered the ball. In the third game after starting with a turkey he left nine pin count spares between two doubles that hurt his score in a clean game.
He returned to bowling last year after not participating for 11 years and believes he is a better bowler now due to slowing his approach and experience with much more tournament participation. Now that he has an Andy Varipapa 300, (12 strikes in a row in two games) he can follow with 12 strikes in one game for a sanctioned 300.
Mike Stacy posted the second high set for the week with a 25 strike performance in Thursday Sundowners action. He rolled individual games of 224, 224, and a 278 for a 726 total. An 8 pin count in the seventh frame was his only non-strike in the third game.
David Matthew was a third bowler to break the 700 mark this week with a 255 high game contributing towards a 701 in Monday Mixed play.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Woody Wood (692), Wyatt Klekar (687), Tamarcus
Bennett (684), Bryan Rangel (672), Danny Reissig (670), Jerry Cano (668), and Jacob Silgero (278).
Kayla Shaffer rolled the best series for the ladies with a 213 high game contributing towards a 596.
Denise Gabrysch rolled a very nice 242 high game and 550 series in the Wild Turkey League.
Senior bowler Diane Cooley bowled a very nice 524 series.
A reminder that the entry deadline for the Victoria Seniors tournament is Sunday April 2nd at the end of Century lanes business day.
Fox Sports 1 Will televise the USBC Masters match play on Friday March 31 at 6;00 pm local time and the Masters Finals at noon on Sunday April 2. After winning the Tournament of Champions last week, Jason Belmonte is hoping to add another Major title to his resume.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BC/EC Women: D. Gabrysch 242-550; J. Reyna 536; C. Pirtle 523; T. Wortham 225-508; C. Guerra 501; Men: R. Lyman 244-646; M. Brown 238-619; M. Stacy 586; S. Pirtle 222-572; N. DeLagarza 531; OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) OUT OF TOWNERS and 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Cooley 524; P. Bomba 200; Men: A. Garcia 208-599; Eric Smith 205-589; D. Smith 207-531; D. Flores 521; Elmo Smith 519; J. Mitchell 516; MONDAY MIXED 1ST NDO Women: K. Shaffer 213-596; L. Diaz 533; S. Guinn 524; L. Hammack 517; S. Hornstein 200; Men: A. Adames 286-754; D. Matthews 255-701; W. Klekar 238-687; B. Rangel 244-672; J. Cano 243-668; J. Pennell 237-633; M. Conchola 245-621; M. Flores 619; W. Wood 618; R. Lyman 616; T. Bennett 616; Joe Benavides 606; TJ Mooney 603; J. Shoup 227-603; L. Malina 234-592; A. Benavides 233-588; D. Hale 242-584; A. Smith 243-584; P. Moore 582; J. Koliba 581; B. Marques 579; M. Stacy 227-575; D. Knowlan 572; L. Hall 570; R. Silgero 569; A. Rolette 567; G. Brooks A. Whtiehead 562; J. Smith 552; Jacob Benavides 232; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST FACE DOWN PINS UP Women: A. Adames 202-542; J. Reyna 210-537; J. McNary 523; T. Mason 215-521; P. Robles 508; C. Guerra 503; T. Wortham 503; Men: M. Stacy 278-726; W. Wood 246-692; T. Bennett 244-684; R. Mason 236-671; D. Reissig 243-670; D. Matthews 234-666; R. Marques 243-636; C. Hammack 248-635; J. Matson 633; JJ Jimenez 628; R. Lyman 235-625; W. KJlekar 226-621; M. Svatek 619; A. Adames 232-619; TJ Mooney 615; C. reeves 234-610; J. Silgero 278-608; B. Asby 602; S. Kocian 602; A. Rester 601; M. Gschwind 225-592; JP Reyna 588; D. Glass 588; J. Shoup 588; M. Conchola 243-585; L. Hall 241-584; S. Koehne 584; S. Dickinson 236-584; J. Meyers 234-676; N. Estrada 574; M. Unger 568; H. Tesch 568; Justin Glass 565; J. Tweedle 562; B. Mayfield 561; D. Loya 554; Jordan Glass 225-553; D. Knowlan 551; T. Miller 234; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES (No Tap) Women: C. Goode 242-598; B.J. Mathiews 208-572; L. Gonzales 226;