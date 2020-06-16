Due to COVID-19, mandatory closure of non-essential business, local bowlers were unable to participate in open play for nine weeks and league bowing for 11 weeks.
I was pleasantly surprised at the four 700 plus sets that were posted on June 4 in the Rolling Thunder Covid Classic League.
Glenn Mason opened the nine week summer session with games 224, 247 and 256 for the 727 high-series.
After posting a 706 series on opening night, T.J. Mooney led all bowlers in the second week with the only 700 with individual games of 223, 236 and 268 for a 727 total to match Mason.
Other bowlers breaking the 700 mark were Tom Crowe 269-708, Cody Hammack 265-708; and Brandon Olson 704. Hammack rolled the most strikes with 26, followed by Crowe 25 and Mooney 24.
Breaking the 250-650 mark during the first two weeks were Rob Lyman 685 Joey Matson 268-677 and Jonathan Martinez 257.
In a conversation with Mooney and Lyman they both stated that they were able to take advantage of open play to practice at least three games, a week before the leagues opened.
In helping with social distance spacing, there is a pair of empty lanes between competing two four person teams and other competitors.
The Funtappers League, with a no-tap format, (a nine pin count on the first ball counts as a strike) opened play on their 12 week session June 2.
Rob Lyman led the first week with a 278 high game and 815 series, followed by Brandon Matula 276-721 and Ron Waterbury 251-719. Jacob Silgero was high the second week with 300-808, followed by Rob Lyman 255-720. Women top bowlers were Rachel Wortham 245-664 and Pat Robles 221-654.
It is with sorrow that I note of two former local league bowlers having passed away during the last 10 days. Jasper Guajardo, age 74 and Larry W. Berger, age 75 bowled in the 1970’s and 80’s.
I had an opportunity to compete against both in league competition. My condolence and sympathy to both families.
The PBA Tour is back on national television with the Fox Network providing the coverage.
On June 6th the Inaugural PBA Strike Derby was broadcast with a competition that required eight selected top bowlers to see how many strikes each could roll in a two minute timed period over four lanes.
After an initial qualifier round, Sean Rash posted the most strikes with 14 and was the top seed.
Chris Prather, seeded fourth, knocked off Bill O’Neill in the quarter-finals and Sean Rash in the semi-finals to face 24-year-old Texan Anthony Simonsen. Simonsen had defeated Kyle Troup 13-12 in the highest strike match of the day. Prior to the final match Simonsen had rolled 34 strikes in three – two minutes segments to Prathers’s 27. The lane dressing breakdown was obvious in the finals with Prather recording 7 strikes to Simonsen’s 6 for a $25,000 win. Simonsen earned $10,000 for his second place finish.
The world’s top bowler Australia’s Jason Belmonte and Sweden’s Jesper Svenssen could not compete because of pandemic travel restrictions.
FUNTAPPERS 1ST GREAT BALLS OF FIRE
Women: R. Wortham 245-664; P. Robles 221-654; Men: Lyman 278-815/720; Silgero 300-808; B. Matula 276-721; Lyman 255-720; R. Waterbury 251-719; B. Turek 697/6541; M. Stacy 692; E. Smith 266-684; N. Picard 264-676/659; B. Fisseler 659; ROLLING THUNDER COVID CLASSIC 1ST CUATRO FEOS Women: J. McNary 194-535/505; L. Wiiliams 180-500; M. Lee 196; Men: T.J. Mooney 268-727/706; G. Mason 256-727; T. Crowe 269-708/593; C. Hammack 265-708/638; B. Olson 244-704/573; R. Lyman 237-685/558; J. Matson 268-677; D. Matthews233-647; J. Martinez 257-645; S. Dickinson 632/240-617; K. Schupbach 235-628; J. Silgero 234-628; J. Tweedle 620; J. Shoup
233-618; M. Stacy 617/554; J. Silgero 614; M. Conchola 611; D. Reissig 596; H. Tesch 590; M. Svatek 586; M. Flores 225-584; T. Bennett 228-583; S. Snow 582; S. Zeplin 571; B. Asby 568’ A. Rester 567; C. Diaz 559; C. Hoff 559; M. Unger 558/553; J. Cano-557; T. Williams 554; M. Hernandez 552; S. Kocian 552.
